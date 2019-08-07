Storms have exploded over portions of the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon.

Storms exploded over the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings as the storms rolled over the D.C. area, bringing strong winds.

Damage included a roof collapse at a Gaithersburg store.

HomeGoods Store, 602-A Quince Orchard Road, partial roof collapse, likely due to water accumulation on roof, damage to natural gas line (Gas controled by @mcfrs) No injuries. Waiting for Gas Co. & building inspector pic.twitter.com/PlaSSWpgAk — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 7, 2019

In Frederick County, a downed tree was blocking Maryland Route 80 between Big Woods and Prices Distillery roads. Another downed tree blocked Maryland Route 355 near Big Woods. High water on 355 was also reported. Beach Drive in D.C. was blocked as well by a downed tree near the National Zoo.

But to everything there is a silver lining.

Wednesday’s cold front will make Thursday less humid, with even less chances of storms. It will still be hot though, with temperatures around 90. A second cold front will lower humidity levels even further on Friday, with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. The front may bring some pop-up showers on Friday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Less humid, with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Tuesday, strong storms with some gusty winds caused some localized flooding in some parts of the area. Gusty winds in Bethesda, Maryland, were strong enough to knock down garbage bins and send them rolling down the street.

In Potomac, Maryland, NBC Washington reported that Seven Locks Road just north of Bradley Boulevard was closed due to a downed tree.

Also on Bradley Boulevard near Kendale Road, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that a vehicle was trapped in high water, trapping occupants who were able to get themselves out.

Piringer also reported that a tree that fell on a house on Pinehurst Parkway near Greenville Street in Chevy Chase. The National Weather Service reported that some roads in Montgomery County experienced flooding and had to be closed.

But the worst of Tuesday’s flooding happened in Baltimore. The Baltimore City Fire Department reported that lightning struck a vacant building on Greenmount Avenue, causing a fire. And The Baltimore Sun reported that the downpour caused flooding in parts, such as Fells Point.

We need a rescue — man trapped on roof of his car. https://t.co/W6fLQwtPuO pic.twitter.com/I9bq5c1v6g — Sarah (@SarahBalt42) August 6, 2019

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

