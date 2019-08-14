Prince George’s Co. police officer pleads guilty to soliciting sex in DC

A Prince George's County police officer, who has been suspended since last November, has pleaded guilty Wednesday to a solicitation charge in D.C.

A Prince George’s County police officer, who has been suspended since last November, has pleaded guilty Wednesday to a solicitation charge in D.C.

Officer Ian Lucas, who has been with the agency for five years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of soliciting a sexual act in D.C.

Lucas was reported on Nov. 10, 2018, when someone went to a county police district station and disclosed the allegation, Prince George’s County police said.

The department then contacted D.C. police, and a criminal investigation began. The department also launched an internal investigation.

Lucas’ police powers were suspended last November, and police said he’s been suspended with pay since then.

An attorney for the woman in the case told The Washington Post that because Lucas was a police officer, his client felt like she had to engage in the sex act. She had also apparently recorded the encounter on her phone. The attorney called the guilty plea “a pretty gross undercharging.”

Though the criminal investigation has resulted in a guilty plea, county police said they will continue their administrative investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.