Labor Day weekend forecast: DC area, nearby beaches won’t see effects from Dorian

It's the unofficial end of summer and the weather will certainly show it this weekend. Unless your plans involve going to Florida, where preparations for Hurricane Dorian are underway, Dorian won't rain on your parade. Here's what you need to know for this weekend's forecast.

It’s the unofficial end of summer and the weather will certainly show it this weekend. Unless your plans involve going to Florida, where preparations for Hurricane Dorian are underway, Dorian won’t rain on your parade.

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend’s forecast.

In the D.C. area, Friday will be sunny with low humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will see a bit more cloud cover and there are very low rain chanced in the mountains but the D.C. metro area, points east and the Delmarva beaches will remain dry. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-60s and reach the mid-80s during the day, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Winds at the Ocean City, Rehoboth and Bethany beaches will be out of the Southwest at 10 to 15 mph and water temperatures are around 74.

There will be an increase of humidity on Sunday and Monday and a pop-up shower may occur.

For those heading to nearby beaches, fret not.

Folks going to the MD/DE/NJ beaches for the long holiday weekend: “Dorian” will have absolutely no effect on your weather, just some rougher surf the farther south you go. Only an isolated t’storm chance from the weak cold front and/or the daytime seabreeze. — Matt Ritter, Meteorologist (@MetMattRitter) August 30, 2019

“There will be zero effects at the beaches over the holiday weekend from Dorian, other than some occasional rough surf, most likely toward the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter.

Scattered showers or a thunderstorm may pop up due to a weak cold front passing through the Mid-Atlantic area, “but that’s just a slight chance of only widely scattered, temporary type storms. And again, any isolated storm that pops up would have nothing to do with Dorian,” Ritter explained.

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of 130 mph and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia — a 500-mile stretch that reflected the high degree of uncertainty this far out, reports The Associated Press.

“Floridians need to hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” Bell said.

Forecast:

Friday: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. A few showers possible near Interstate 81. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. A bit more humid. Showers are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.