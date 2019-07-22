Storms break heat wave — and bring a risk of flooding

Another round of storms are hitting the D.C. area, bringing an inch or two -- and even up to four inches in some areas. And all that rain will mean a risk of more flash flooding. Here's what you need to know.

Two rounds of storms hit the D.C. area Monday, and brought an inch or two — and even up to four inches in some areas.

And all that rain will mean a risk of more flash flooding. A flash flood watch in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The rain will likely continue into Tuesday morning, as well, but it will feel more comfortable, with lower humidity and temperatures not expected to top 80 degrees.

Damage reports

On Monday afternoon and evening, a line of storms brought tornado warnings in several Maryland counties, including Montgomery.

Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Expect rain, heavy at times, with storms possible. Flooding also possible in spots. Lows: 65-72.

TUESDAY: Rain likely before noon; moderate to heavy rain possible early. Scattered showers later in the day. Otherwise much cooler with late day sun possible. Highs: mid 70s to around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much less humid. Highs in low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Low humidity. Light breeze. Highs: mid to upper 80s.

Power outages

Impact of Sunday’s storms

Homes in the Stratton Woods neighborhood of Bethesda after Sunday's storm. Pedestrians in the Stratton Woods neighborhood of Bethesda may encounter some obstacles after a storm took down trees on Sunday. Some homeowners in the Stratton Woods community of Bethesda woke up Monday to difficult commutes as trees blocked driveways. The Stratton Woods neighborhood in Bethesda had multiple downed trees and utility poles. A downed utility pole in the Stratton Woods neighborhood in Bethesda on Monday morning. A large tree came down in the Stratton Woods neighborhood in Bethesda late Sunday. Yellow tape blocks access after a large tree came down in the Stratton Woods neighborhood in Bethesda late Sunday.

Sunday’s thunderstorms had gusts of winds up to 60 mph that brought down trees and branches and flooded several streets in the WTOP listening area. No injuries were reported.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that all train traffic had stopped after a tree fell across railroad tracks north of the Garrett Park MARC station. Work to remove limbs blocking the train tracks delayed commuter and freight traffic throughout the morning. Delays for Brunswick line trains reached almost one hour at times.

As daylight broke Monday, Piringer tweeted photos of neighborhoods cleaning up multiple downed trees. He sent this collection of photos from the Woodhaven section of Bethesda, noting several families had been displaced.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.

