Storms break heat wave — and bring a risk of flooding

Two rounds of storms hit the D.C. area Monday, and brought an inch or two — and even up to four inches in some areas.
And all that rain will mean a risk of more flash flooding. A flash flood watch in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The rain will likely continue into Tuesday morning, as well, but it will feel more comfortable, with lower humidity and temperatures not expected to top 80 degrees.
Damage reports
On Monday afternoon and evening, a line of storms brought tornado warnings in several Maryland counties, including Montgomery.
- Lanes of Interstate 270 were blocked between Clarksburg Road and Maryland Route 109 in the Hyattstown, Maryland, area due to downed lines.
- In Howard County, Maryland, downed trees closed U.S. Route 29 at Maryland Route 100.
- A tree fell on an occupied car in Damascus, Maryland; Bethesda Church Road was blocked.
- Downed trees also blocked several roads around Loudoun County, Virginia.
Forecast
MONDAY NIGHT: Expect rain, heavy at times, with storms possible. Flooding also possible in spots. Lows: 65-72.
TUESDAY: Rain likely before noon; moderate to heavy rain possible early. Scattered showers later in the day. Otherwise much cooler with late day sun possible. Highs: mid 70s to around 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much less humid. Highs in low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Low humidity. Light breeze. Highs: mid to upper 80s.
Power outages
Impact of Sunday’s storms
Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that all train traffic had stopped after a tree fell across railroad tracks north of the Garrett Park MARC station. Work to remove limbs blocking the train tracks delayed commuter and freight traffic throughout the morning. Delays for Brunswick line trains reached almost one hour at times.
As daylight broke Monday, Piringer tweeted photos of neighborhoods cleaning up multiple downed trees. He sent this collection of photos from the Woodhaven section of Bethesda, noting several families had been displaced.
Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.