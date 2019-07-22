Downed trees, power lines close roads and bring delays across DC area

Monday afternoon storms sent downed trees and power lines into the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Maryland, briefly closing all lanes to traffic. And throughout the region, storm damaged blocked several area roads.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the storms brought down power lines across both lanes of I-270 between Clarksburg and Hyattsville.

Initially both lanes were closed, but the obstructions to the northbound lanes were removed and around 4:15 p.m., traffic was able to move again. The southbound lanes were cleared around 4:30 p.m.

In the northbound lanes, power lines fell across an occupied tractor trailer, Piringer said.

All lanes were reopened by 7 p.m.

In Potomac, Maryland, the National Weather Service reported wind damage that toppled and snapped the branches of small trees.

In Howard County, Maryland, fallen trees closed US-29 South at Md. 100 for over an hour.

In Damascus, downed trees fell across an occupied car on Damascus Road, closing all lanes of the road to traffic.

Damascus, MD area – Tree down on car Bethesda Church Road at Purdum Rd. All occupants out of the vehicle and safe, road BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/9sjGpDdJqs — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2019

In Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous trees blocking roadways throughout the county, including the one below.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies are on scene of numerous trees blocking roadways throughout #Loudoun including on Tollhouse Road, Taylorstown Road, Stevens Road, and Harmony Church Road. Use caution while commuting home this evening as additional storms are expected. pic.twitter.com/SXLnGq6o60 — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 22, 2019

In, D.C., there was a report that trees had fallen on Reservoir Road near the Georgetown area after the second round of storms on Monday night.

@dimitriWTOP trees down on RESERVOIR RD NW in front of @Georgetown—crushed 2 vehicles. 📞‘d 911—luckily none injured, just shaken. But a biker caught in the downpour was nearly killed by a falling tree 🌳 @RussPtacek @suepalkafox5dc #thunderstorm @Siemens pic.twitter.com/0IV4JBxl2V — Mo Nsouli ⚜️ (@MounirNsouli) July 23, 2019

On the 3000 block of Macomb Street NW, D.C. Fire and EMS helped a resident when a tree fell on a house.

Update Tree down 3000 block Macomb St NW. #DCsBravest Rescue Squad 2 determined there is minor cosmetic damage to home. There is a severely damaged SUV in driveway. We assisted homeowner in removing tree branches from inside. pic.twitter.com/HwshlEyn6I — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 23, 2019

They also reported power lines burning on the 4400 block of Garrison Street NW.

#DCsBravest on scene with power lines burning in rear 4400 block Garrison St. NW. .@PepcoConnect on scene attempting to de-energize. Once done, we can extinguish. pic.twitter.com/FapCuLbjlF — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 23, 2019

