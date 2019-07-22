Home » Transportation News » Downed trees, power lines…

Downed trees, power lines close roads and bring delays across DC area

Abigail Constantino
and Zeke Hartner

July 22, 2019, 11:45 PM

Monday afternoon storms sent downed trees and power lines into the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Maryland, briefly closing all lanes to traffic. And throughout the region, storm damaged blocked several area roads.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the storms brought down power lines across both lanes of I-270 between Clarksburg and Hyattsville.

Initially both lanes were closed, but the obstructions to the northbound lanes were removed and around 4:15 p.m., traffic was able to move again. The southbound lanes were cleared around 4:30 p.m.

In the northbound lanes, power lines fell across an occupied tractor trailer, Piringer said.

All lanes were reopened by 7 p.m.

In Potomac, Maryland, the National Weather Service reported wind damage that toppled and snapped the branches of small trees.

In Howard County, Maryland, fallen trees closed US-29 South at Md. 100 for over an hour.

In Damascus, downed trees fell across an occupied car on Damascus Road, closing all lanes of the road to traffic.

In Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous trees blocking roadways throughout the county, including the one below.

In, D.C., there was a report that trees had fallen on Reservoir Road near the Georgetown area after the second round of storms on Monday night.

On the 3000 block of Macomb Street NW, D.C. Fire and EMS helped a resident when a tree fell on a house.

They also reported power lines burning on the 4400 block of Garrison Street NW.

