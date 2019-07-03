Md. man indicted on charges of kidnapping, sex assault of 13-year-old

An Oxon Hill, Maryland, man was indicted last week on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The suspect was a special police officer and had applied to be an armed police officer.

The 21-year-old man, who is not being named because the suspect and the underage victim are related, waited for the girl to come home from school in December 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said Wednesday.

He forced her into a car, handcuffed her and, from Maryland, drove to an abandoned house in D.C., where he raped her and then released her three hours later.

She reported the attack to her family.

Investigators found the suspect’s DNA on the victim, and a search of the suspect’s car recovered handcuffs and other items.

The suspect was a special police officer and had applied to be an armed police officer. His application was rejected because there was a pending order of protection against him, stemming from a 2017 incident when he touched the victim’s breast and tried to further sexually assault her, prosecutors said.

The charges against him carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. He will also need to register as a sex offender for life.

