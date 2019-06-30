202
Police investigate shooting death of Laurel, Md., man

By H.J. Mai June 30, 2019 9:10 pm 06/30/2019 09:10pm
A man is dead after being shot in Laurel, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 2 Woodland Ct. at around 2:15 p.m.

Officers found a man, later identified as Dolphin Bernard Jackson of Laurel, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jackson was transported to a local area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The Laurel Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 301-498-0092 or send an anonymous email to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

