202
Home » Washington, DC News » Large quilts on National…

Large quilts on National Mall tell stories of sexual assault and survival

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun June 1, 2019 4:42 pm 06/01/2019 04:42pm
12 Shares

Red quilts between the Capitol and Washington Monument tell a story of trauma and survival.

It’s the Monument Quilt, art that covers outdoor public spaces to create a healing environment, promote a culture of consent and show sexual assault survivors that their voices matter.

Ana Rodney, who was collecting yoga mats after a class next to a group of quilts, told WTOP there are about 3,000 different quilt squares on the mall, each one with a story of survival, support and empowerment.

“There are a number of messages that speak to the fact that it’s not your fault. It doesn’t matter what I was wearing, it doesn’t matter what I was doing, that this is my body, and I have autonomy over my body,” she said.

The Monument Quilt display is arranged to spell out the words “You are not alone,” and in Spanish, “No estas solx.”

Jennifer Folayan was sitting at a table under one of the white tents spaced on either side of the quilts. She was cutting out letters and attaching them to a red dress — those same words, “You are not alone,” spelled out using different pieces of fabric from her travels.

Folayan told WTOP that she is a survivor of rape and incest and feels empowered “to know I’m not alone and that there’s different types of stories,” from other abuse survivors.

Saturday’s keynote presenter was Marissa Alexander, a domestic violence survivor who spent time in prison after being denied use of the Stand Your Ground defense for firing a warning shot after threats from her husband at that time.

She said listening to the voices of sexual violence survivors is important “because people need to understand how this affects our overall capacity and evolution as a society and in the world.”

“If we’re ever going to combat this problem we have to talk about it, we have to be open about it. We have to be receptive to what it does,” Alexander said.

The Monument Quilt will be on display at the National Mall through Sunday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
incest Latest News Living News liz anderson Local News Marissa Alexander Monument Quilt national mall rape sexual assault survival Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Today in History: June 5
Summer food and drink festivals
Celebrity birthdays June 2-8
Vibrant Qatar shrugs off Arab boycott
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families