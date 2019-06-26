Where to find watch parties for the 2020 Democratic presidential debates

The first of the 2020 Democratic presidential debates is upon us, which means the 2020 election cycle is approaching full steam — so who else could go for a drink? WTOP has watch party locations and deals.

The field of candidates is so large this year, NBC has split the debates into two parts. The first batch of candidates took the stage Wednesday night at 9 p.m. and the second will duke it out Thursday in the same time slot. WTOP has a full list of where you can watch the debates.

If you’re looking for a social hangout to kick back and watch the crowded field of candidates try to distinguish themselves from one another, the following places have you covered:

D.C.

Union Pub — 201 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The local spot for staffers and politicos on the Hill will be hosting a debate watch party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Orange specialty cocktails will be served Wednesday and Purple cocktails will be served Thursday. Both will run you $6.

Nellie’s Sports Bar — 900 U St., NW

Split a $15 bucket of Heineken at this popular U Street hangout. The fun begins at 9 p.m. both nights.

Johnny Pistolas — 2333 18th St., NW

Tacos, $3 Tecate, $5 margs and a 150-inch flat screen. Johnny Pistolas has everything you’ll need to get through the debate marathon.

Busboys and Poets — Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Congressman Jamie Raskin will lead a pre-debate conversation at the Takoma Park location in D.C. There will be events at each location for each night of the debate. Check out their website to see which location works best for you.

The Big Board — 421 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The Big Board on H Street will be hosting a watch party upstairs with $5 drafts and $5 Absolut vodka.

Arlington, Va.

Rhodeside Grill — 1836 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Va.

The Arlington Dems will be hosting a debate watch party at Rhodeside. There will be a debate watch game and menu specials on both Wednesday and Thursday night. The party starts at 8:30 p.m.

Alexandria, Va.

Glory Days Grill — 3141 Duke St, Alexandria, VA, 22314

The Democratic Party will be hosting an event at the Glory Days Grill on Duke Street on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

Montgomery County, Md.

Denizens Brewing Co. — 1115 East West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910

This watch party begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 11.

