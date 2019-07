The first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, over two nights: Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.

The first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate took place at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida.

Due to the volume of candidates, the debate has been split over two nights: Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. See the lineups of the candidates for each debate night.

The debate airs on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

The moderators are “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, “The Rachel Maddow Show” host Rachel Maddow and “Noticias Telemundo” anchor José Diaz-Balart.

The debates will begin each night at 9 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.

Watch a live stream of the event below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.