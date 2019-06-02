2 DC-area fires break out in houses without working smoke detectors

A man has critical injuries after a fire at his home on Western Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Earlier Tuesday, a woman died after her home in Northeast D.C. caught fire. There were no working smoke detectors in either home.

A man has critical injuries after a fire at his home on Western Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland. A dog was also found dead inside the home.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental — something they described as “an unspecified electrical event.” Fire officials said they found smoke detectors inside the home, but the batteries were dead.

“We urge people, please check your smoke detectors. Make sure you have fresh batteries in them, said Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for D.C. Fire.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a woman died after her home in Northeast D.C. caught fire. There were no working smoke detectors in her house, either.

