House fire in Southeast DC displaces close to a dozen people

By H.J. Mai June 3, 2019 12:17 am 06/03/2019 12:17am
A house fire in Southeast D.C. forced 11 people out of their homes on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were alerted to a blaze on the 2300 block of Nicholson Street near Anacostia Park just after 6 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

The fire had already engulfed the front porch of the two story wooden house when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and investigators are on hand to determine its cause.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.

Topics:
andrea cambron fire HJ Mai Latest News Local News Nicholson Street southeast southeast dc Washington, DC News
