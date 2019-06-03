House fire in Southeast DC displaces close to a dozen people

Firefighters were alerted to a blaze on the 2300 block of Nicholson Street near Anacostia Park just after 6 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

A house fire in Southeast D.C. forced 11 people out of their homes on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were alerted to a blaze on the 2300 block of Nicholson Street near Anacostia Park just after 6 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

The fire had already engulfed the front porch of the two story wooden house when firefighters arrived.

#DCsBravest as they began their initial attack on the fire in the 2300 block of Nicholson St SE. Fire under control. investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/XpFRvQ2emC — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 2, 2019

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and investigators are on hand to determine its cause.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.