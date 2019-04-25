202
Home » Washington, DC News » Man dead after SE…

Man dead after SE apartment fire

By Anagha Srikanth April 25, 2019 5:57 am 04/25/2019 05:57am
Share
One man died in a fire in an apartment on Oakwood Street in Southeast D.C. April 25, 2019. (Coutesy D.C. Fire & EMS)

A man is dead after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. early Thursday.

D.C. Fire and EMS says the fire occurred on Oakwood Street near Malcolm X Avenue just after 4 a.m.

The fire was in a first-floor apartment of the three-story building in the 200 block of Oakwood Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man dead inside the apartment. The fire was confined to one room.

Investigators are looking into what happened.

“Smoke detectors were present but no indication they were functioning. We urge all residents to have working smoke detectors and test them regularly. Your life may depend upon it,” D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

Other residents will be allowed back in the building later Thursday morning. No one will be displaced.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Ana Srikanth DC Fire and EMS fire Local News Oakwood Street Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Caps' 2019 playoff run

Last year's Stanley Cup Champions the Washington Capitals will not get a chance to defend their title. Their run ended in a double overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7. See photos of their playoff run.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!