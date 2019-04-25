The fire was in a first-floor apartment of the three-story building in the 200 block of Oakwood Street.

A man is dead after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. early Thursday.

D.C. Fire and EMS says the fire occurred on Oakwood Street near Malcolm X Avenue just after 4 a.m.

The fire was in a first-floor apartment of the three-story building in the 200 block of Oakwood Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man dead inside the apartment. The fire was confined to one room.

Update 200 block Oakwood St SE. Sadly, the lone occupant removed by #DCsBravest from the fire apartment has been declared deceased. Fire confined to 1 room of 1st floor apartment and is under control. No displacements. Investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/7zQEtghA8X — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 25, 2019

Investigators are looking into what happened.

“Smoke detectors were present but no indication they were functioning. We urge all residents to have working smoke detectors and test them regularly. Your life may depend upon it,” D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

Other residents will be allowed back in the building later Thursday morning. No one will be displaced.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.