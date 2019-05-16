Va. hospitals rank 2nd in nation in patient safety; Md. lags, DC near bottom

All of the Northern Virginia hospitals in the WTOP listening area scored As or Bs, according to a not-for-profit hospital watchdog group.
Virginia hospitals rank second in the country in patient safety, but patients in Maryland and the District hospitals are far more likely to encounter problems during their stays, according to a not-for-profit hospital watchdog group.
The “Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade” ratings are based on publicly reported data on the hospital’s rates of infections, complications and deaths from surgery, patient falls and injuries, bed sores and other situations that affect a patient’s stay.
All of the Northern Virginia hospitals in the WTOP listening area scored As or Bs, according to the study.
Maryland ranked 30th in the study, with a wide discrepancy of safety scores, from As to Ds, even within the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
The District of Columbia ranked 47th in the country, with no hospitals earning an A.
Leapfrog estimates 160,000 lives are lost annually from avoidable medical errors, which is a significant improvement from 2016, when researchers estimated 205,000 avoidable deaths.
According to the group, patients at D- and F-rated hospitals face a 92% greater risk of avoidable death. Patients at C hospitals face an 88% greater risk, while patients at B hospitals face an increased risk of avoidable death of 35%.
The group ranks 2,600 acute care hospitals twice yearly.
|VIRGINIA
|
|
|Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
|Alexandria
|A
|Inova Alexandria Hospital
|Alexandria
|A
|Virginia Hospital Center – Arlington Health System
|Arlington
|A
|Inova Fairfax Hospital
|Annandale
|A
|Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
|Chantilly
|A
|Reston Hospital Center
|Reston
|B
|Inova Loudoun Hospital
|Leesburg
|A
|Fauquier Hospital
|Warrenton
|B
|Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center
|Manassas
|A
|Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
|Woodbridge
|B
|Stafford Hospital
|Stafford
|A
|Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
|Fredericksburg
|B
|Mary Washington Hospital
|Fredericksburg
|A
|Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
|Culpeper
|A
|Winchester Medical Center
|Winchester
|B
|MARYLAND
|
|
|Suburban Hospital
|Bethesda
|A
|Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center
|Rockville
|B
|CalvertHealth Medical Center
|Prince Frederick
|B
|MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
|Leonardtown
|A
|Adventist HealthCare Washington Adventist Hospital
|Takoma Park
|B
|MedStar Montgomery Medical Center
|Olney
|B
|Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
|Germantown
|D
|Holy Cross Hospital
|Silver Spring
|D
|University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center
|Cheverly
|D
|Doctors Community Hospital
|Lanham
|D
|MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
|Clinton
|C
|Fort Washington Medical Center
|Fort Washington
|C
|Anne Arundel Medical Center
|Parole
|A
|Howard County General Hospital
|Columbia
|B
|Frederick Memorial Hospital
|Frederick
|B
|University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center
|La Plata
|A
|MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
|Baltimore
|B
|Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
|BaltimoreA
|
|Johns Hopkins Hospital
|Baltimore
|A
|University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
|Glen Burnie
|B
|MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
|Baltimore
|C
|MedStar Harbor Hospital
|Baltimore
|C
|Mercy Medical Center
|Baltimore
|A
|MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
|Baltimore
|C
|University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
|Baltimore
|C
|University of Maryland Medical Center
|Baltimore
|C
|Universtiy of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
|Towson
|A
|Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC)
|Towson
|A
|Bon Secours Hospital
|Baltimore
|C
|St. Agnes Hospital
|Baltimore
|D
|Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
|Baltimore
|C
|D.C.
|
|United Medical Center
|F
|MedStar Washington Hospital Center
|D
|Howard University Hospital
|D
|George Washington University Hospital
|C
|MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
|B
|Sibley Memorial Hospital
|B
Look up a hospital on the Leapfrog’s website.
WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.
