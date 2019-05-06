Investigators said Jenny Jaimes had been in a romantic relationship with the victim and that the two got into a domestic dispute before the murder.
Montgomery County police, who were initially in charge of the case, have handed the investigation over to Prince George’s County police.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4925. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips mobile app available in the Apple Store or Google Play, and refer to case 19-0023841.
