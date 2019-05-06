Three people are charged with first-degree murder in connection with a man found dead behind a bus stop in Bethesda, but only one suspect is in custody.

The body of 25-year-old Francisco De La O De La Cruz, of College Park, was found Feb. 25 along Old Georgetown Road, covered with some kind of tarp or bag.

Investigators said the victim was killed inside a home he was living in on Rhode Island Avenue in College Park, and his body dumped in Bethesda.

One suspect, 18-year-old Juan Rivera-Ingles, of the West Lanham Hills area, is in custody in Montgomery County.

Police are still looking for Jenny Jaimes, 37, and her 17-year-old son, Jose Perdomo-Jaimes, both of College Park.

Police believe the two have fled the area.

Investigators said Jenny Jaimes had been in a romantic relationship with the victim and that the two got into a domestic dispute before the murder.

Montgomery County police, who were initially in charge of the case, have handed the investigation over to Prince George’s County police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4925. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips mobile app available in the Apple Store or Google Play, and refer to case 19-0023841.

