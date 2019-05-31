After a day of severe weather that triggered tornado warnings in Maryland and Virginia on Thursday, Friday starts the weekend with cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the D.C. area.
On Thursday, heavy rains, strong winds, hail and even tornadoes pushed through portions of D.C., Maryland and Virginia, causing some damage and power outages, including downed trees and damage to a Frederick County, Maryland, ballpark.