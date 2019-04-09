US 50 closed, diverted in Fairfax due to crash with serious injury

One person was seriously injured Tuesday after crash on U.S. 50 in Fairfax, Virginia, on a morning with multiple incidents snarling traffic across the D.C. region.

One person was seriously injured Tuesday after a crash on U.S. 50 in Fairfax, Virginia, on a morning with multiple incidents snarling traffic across the D.C. region.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

One injured on U.S. 50 in Fairfax

Fairfax County police said a pedestrian has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two vehicles on westbound U.S. 50 near the Fair Oaks Mall around 6 a.m.

In #Fairfax: Westbound Rt 50 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway is CLOSED between the Fairfax Co Pkwy and Rt. 66, follow @FairfaxCountyPD direction and use 66 to 286 as alternate #BreakingNews #Chopper4First @nbcwashington #vatraffic pic.twitter.com/jui9dtlRXh — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 9, 2019

The westbound lanes of U.S. 50 were still closed as of 7:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted to Va. 608/West Ox Road. Delays were possible heading eastbound due to rubbernecking.

Overturned truck on I-270

An overturned box truck on Interstate 270 in Urbana, Maryland, led to a six-mile traffic backup in the overnight hours before Tuesday’s commute.

Aerial images from NBC Washington showed a truck halfway off the road in the southbound lanes of I-270 at Exit 26. Crews worked to clean up what appeared to be spilled cargo.

The savy @nbcwashington viewers in #FrederickMD will use southbound Rt 355 Frederick Rd to avoid the SIX MILE backup on 270 south before #Urbana for this overturned box truck cleanup #mdtraffic @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/0YltUnHnzN — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 9, 2019

All lanes had reopened by 7 a.m., though delays remain in both the inbound and outbound directions.

Vehicle overturns on Suitland Parkway

Another vehicle overturned on the Suitland Parkway in Southeast D.C. around 6 a.m. past Stanton Road. Lanes reopened after 7 a.m.

Delays remain in the westbound lanes of the Suitland Parkway past the District-Maryland boundary line.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from Fair Oaks, Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.