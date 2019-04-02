2-truck collision leaves 1 injured on Outer Loop

A collision involving a roadwork vehicle and a pickup truck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in College Park, Maryland left one person injured on Tuesday morning.

A collision involving a roadwork vehicle and a pickup truck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in College Park, Maryland, left one person injured on Tuesday morning.

The Maryland State Police said a pickup truck travelling on the Outer Loop’s leftmost lane ran into a flashing signboard truck parked in the left shoulder after Route 1/Exit 25 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders found the pickup truck’s single occupant trapped in their vehicle, requiring extrication. Aerial views from NBC Washington showed heavy damage to the truck’s cab.

#Chopper4First showing patient transport from a serious crash on the 495 outer loop in #CollegePark, it appears a pickup rear-ended a flashing arrow sign board truck #mdtraffic @First4Traffic @nbcwashington @PGFDPIO pic.twitter.com/JP6lygqvkn — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 9, 2019

The occupant was taken to an area trauma center with injuries not deemed to be life-threatening on initial assessment, Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted.

The work vehicle was unoccupied.

All lanes on the Outer Loop had been cleared by 10:30 a.m. For the latest traffic and road conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

