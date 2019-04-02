2-truck collision leaves 1 injured on Outer Loop

A collision involving a roadwork vehicle and a pickup truck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in College Park, Maryland left one person injured on Tuesday morning.
A collision involving a roadwork vehicle and a pickup truck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in College Park, Maryland, left one person injured on Tuesday morning.
The Maryland State Police said a pickup truck travelling on the Outer Loop’s leftmost lane ran into a flashing signboard truck parked in the left shoulder after Route 1/Exit 25 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
First responders found the pickup truck’s single occupant trapped in their vehicle, requiring extrication. Aerial views from NBC Washington showed heavy damage to the truck’s cab.
The occupant was taken to an area trauma center with injuries not deemed to be life-threatening on initial assessment, Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted.
The work vehicle was unoccupied.
All lanes on the Outer Loop had been cleared by 10:30 a.m. For the latest traffic and road conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.