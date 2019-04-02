202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2-truck collision leaves 1…

2-truck collision leaves 1 injured on Outer Loop

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews April 9, 2019 10:51 am 04/09/2019 10:51am
Share

A collision involving a roadwork vehicle and a pickup truck on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in College Park, Maryland, left one person injured on Tuesday morning.

Related Stories

The Maryland State Police said a pickup truck travelling on the Outer Loop’s leftmost lane ran into a flashing signboard truck parked in the left shoulder after Route 1/Exit 25 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders found the pickup truck’s single occupant trapped in their vehicle, requiring extrication. Aerial views from NBC Washington showed heavy damage to the truck’s cab.

The occupant was taken to an area trauma center with injuries not deemed to be life-threatening on initial assessment, Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted.

The work vehicle was unoccupied.

All lanes on the Outer Loop had been cleared by 10:30 a.m. For the latest traffic and road conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
accidents capital beltway crashes Local News Maryland News outer loop Prince George's County, MD News Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fan reaction from Charlottesville

For the first time in school history — and after years of NCAA Tournament heartbreak — the University of Virginia and the city of Charlottesville are celebrating a national basketball championship. Check out photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!