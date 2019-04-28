202
Frost advisory through Monday morning as temps drop

By Jennifer Ortiz April 28, 2019 3:24 pm 04/28/2019 03:24pm
The National Weather Service states that frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ANGHI)

After a windy, but pleasantly mild weekend, temperatures will drop Sunday night and into Monday morning, making for a cool start for the week.

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the region until 8 a.m. Monday as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s.

The National Weather Service states that frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation.

As temperatures drop, here are some tips on how to care for your outdoor plants. 

After parts of the D.C. region experienced rain through the morning, Sunday shaped up to make a sunny comeback.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said a few spotty showers are possible, especially west of the District. As the last of the rain pushes out, colder air will flow up with wind gusts of up to 20 mph, making for a frosty Monday morning.

Monday will see temperatures in the mid-60s, but warm weather — with a few showers here and there — is just around the corner. Tuesday is expected to see temperatures in the low 80s.

Forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-30s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

Tuesday: Showers with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Showers possible; cloudy and warm with lows in the 80s.

Thursday: Showers possible; mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Topics:
frost Frost advisory Gardening Tips Living News Local News Weather News
