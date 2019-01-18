DC-area federal workers worried about next month’s rent could see some relief

Federal workers worried about paying the rent may want to talk to their landlord. A couple of the biggest property management companies in the D.C. region said they're trying to be flexible.

WASHINGTON — Federal workers worried about paying the rent may want to talk to their landlord. A couple of the biggest property management companies in the D.C. region said they’re trying to be flexible.

Apartment owner and operator Kettler said it’s allowing federal employees to pay half of their rent for February on the first of the month and the other half on Feb. 15. The company is also not assessing them a late fee in February.

“We want to help them through this difficult period,” said Senior Vice President Robert Grealy in a statement. “We hope this gives them some breathing room, especially if the shutdown continues.”

Bozzuto Management Company said it’s working with ownership groups to allow for flexibility on the timing of rent payments and, when possible, to waive January late fees for those impacted.

“Because Bozzuto is a family company, we believe this is just the right thing to do,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, one of the country’s largest apartment owners, Vienna, Virginia-based Southern Management Corporation, said it would be offering a modified payment schedule to its residents affected by the shutdown.

Airbnb is also offering extra financial support to federal executive branch employees who share their homes through the company. Those who share their home for three nights between Dec. 18, 2018 and March 18, 2019 will get paid for an extra night, up to $110.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.