1 caught, another sought in DC-Md. kidnap and rape

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is in custody, and police are looking for a second person in a nightmarish kidnap and rape of a woman who was taken at gunpoint after leaving a Metrorail station on her way home.

It happened on Dec. 3 at the Naylor Road Metro Station in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. The woman was walking on Curtis Drive near Branch Avenue when two men forced her into a car at gunpoint, a news release said.

Inside the vehicle the woman survived multiple sexual assaults by both men in Prince George’s County and in Southeast D.C., where she was eventually released on the 1500 block of Ridge Place Southeast. She ran to a nearby house and called police.

Police said that when the woman was held in the car, the suspects used her debit card at an ATM, which captured a photo of one of the suspects.

Police have identified both suspects.

“On Tuesday Dec. 11, one of the suspects turned himself in to police in Roanoke, Virginia. He was arrested and is going through the extradition process,” said Commander Leslie Parsons, criminal investigator with D.C. police.

The man in custody has been identified as Nick Savoy, 25, of Southeast D.C. Police are searching for the second suspect identified as Mark Blue, 29, of Northwest D.C.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blue should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or Prince George’s County police at 301-772-4908.

