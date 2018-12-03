Area police search for 2 suspects wanted in ‘horrifying’ abduction, rape

Investigators in Prince George's County, Maryland, and D.C. are working to find the two men responsible for the crimes early Monday that started in Maryland and crossed into the District.

WASHINGTON — She was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint and sexually assaulted by two men who then left her in an unfamiliar D.C. neighborhood early Monday. Now, investigators in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and D.C. are working to find the men responsible.

The victim was walking home from the Naylor Road Metro station after midnight Monday when two men pulled up and forced her into the dark-colored sedan at gunpoint, said Maj. Brian Riley during a joint press conference Monday evening.

“She was driven around to various parts of Prince George’s County and during this time in the vehicle, she was sexually assaulted by two suspects,” Riley said. “Soon after that, she then was driven into Washington, D.C., and was again sexually assaulted by both suspects.”

During the hour the men held her in the car, they used the 20-year-old victim’s debit card at an ATM, which captured a photo of one suspect.

The men then forced the woman out of the vehicle just before 1 a.m. near Ridge Place in Southeast D.C. Later Monday night, D.C. police said she was sexually assaulted in the 1500 block of Ridge Place Southeast.

“She was able to flee the vehicle and knocked on some doors … a homeowner was able to call 911 and summon help for her,” Riley said.

“This is a horrifying ordeal that she has been through. Horrifying. And we cannot commend her enough for coming forward and telling her story. We also couldn’t waste any time,” Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.

The car the suspects likely used was captured on nearby surveillance footage, and D.C. police released images of the older model, dark-colored sedan.

The suspect descriptions are vague, but police wanted them shared with the public. If anyone is aware of these suspects, they can call either police department.

The first suspect is described as black and is around 5-foot-9 with a thin build, wearing a distinctive red Helly Hansen jacket. He wore a black ski mask. Investigators described the second suspect as approximately 20 years old and is 6-feet tall with a thin build as well.

There’s a $25,000 reward for a successful tip in this case. In Prince George’s County, call 301-772-4908 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. In D.C., call 202-727-9099 or text the tip to 50411.

