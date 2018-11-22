No thaw for Thanksgiving Day weather

D.C. activated its Cold Emergency Plan, as Thanksgiving Day could be the coldest one since 1996. Mother nature may have forgotten to defrost the weather, but Thanksgiving Day is not completely ruined. It will be sunny and dry.

Meteorologists predict that the D.C. area could experience the coldest Thanksgiving since 1996.

D.C. activated its Cold Emergency Plan on Wednesday, and it will be in place until 7 a.m. Friday. A Cold Emergency Alert will provide additional services and support to protect people from life-threatening illnesses and injuries associated with severe cold weather.

The Maryland health department announced Wednesday that a man in Garrett County died from a hypothermia-related cause, the first this winter in the state. Officials warned travelers of the plummeting temperatures over the holiday and urged them to pack cold-weather emergency car kits, which include blankets, warm clothes, an ice scraper and food and water.

NOAA’s historical benchmark readings to compare Thanksgiving 2018 temperatures to:

Colder air moved across the region Wednesday night behind an arctic cold front from Canada, making for a colder Thursday, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing and wind chills in the teens and 20s, said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

A short-lived cold snap is about to put your Thanksgiving dinner in the deep freeze. The last “cold” Thanksgiving was just 5 years ago but this one should colder. Afternoon temps in the mid 30s would be coldest since 35°, 1996. All-time coldest: 30° in 1930 pic.twitter.com/oqVEsvSbLR — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 20, 2018

The blast of cold will continue into Friday, though there will be lighter winds. The morning will be bone-chilling in the suburbs and in the lower 20s in D.C., Storm Team 4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said. The rest of Friday will feature sunshine fading into the clouds.

High temperatures will reach the 40s, which is more typical of the middle of January than late November, Prinzivalli said.

Friday’s late-day clouds may translate into rain Saturday morning and continue in the evening.

Along the Interstate 81 corridor, it may be cold enough for some patchy, freezing rain, creating a potential for ice.

The D.C. area isn’t the only place bracing for a wintry sting.

Two low-pressure systems should deliver light snow or rain showers from the Great Lakes into the Northeast.

Record lows will be possible.

The greater Northeast could wake up to temperatures in the teens or single digits — potentially above or below zero. It’s likely to be the coldest Turkey Day along the East Coast since 1996.

Thanksgiving: Sunny and very cold. Wind chills in the 20s all day. Highs: 30-35.

Sunny and very cold. Wind chills in the 20s all day. Highs: 30-35. Friday: Mostly sunny but still cold. HIGHS: 35-40.

Mostly sunny but still cold. HIGHS: 35-40. Saturday : Cloudy with rain arriving by late morning and continuing into the night. Highs: Low to mid 50s.

: Cloudy with rain arriving by late morning and continuing into the night. Highs: Low to mid 50s. Sunday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Jennifer Ortiz, Will Vitka and ABC Radio contributed to this report.

