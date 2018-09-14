202
Home » Local News » Oh, crab: Florence latest…

Oh, crab: Florence latest challenge for Chesapeake Bay watermen

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP September 14, 2018 7:05 am 09/14/2018 07:05am
11 Shares
Hurricane Florence is posing one more challenge to the Chesapeake Bay watermen who harvest blue crabs. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty, file)

WASHINGTON — In a year with frequent flooding, Hurricane Florence has been one more challenge for Maryland, Virginia and Delaware watermen who make their living on the Chesapeake Bay.

In addition to the risk of expensive crab pots being washed away during the storm, this has been a year with heavy flooding, which carries trash, wood and debris into the bay.

Watermen tell The Baltimore Sun they have had to travel farther east to drop their pots, to avoid junk in the water. Some watermen are concerned the remnants of Florence could wash another load of detritus into the bay.

Related Stories

Heavy rains don’t just pose an inconvenience to crabbers working on the water —  the storms can reduce the water’s salinity, which in turn can affect crab growth and migration patterns.

Ahead of Florence, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources told watermen it would not enforce time limits, so they could continue to harvest before the storm, and still have time to get their expensive pots out of the water.

Waterman C.J. Canby  of Pasadena told the Sun the catch has been good, and he hopes locals’ appetite for Maryland crabs doesn’t dwindle too fast as autumn approaches.

“We’re still catching crabs, and they’re the best and biggest of the year,” he said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

Eastern Shore crab houses worth visiting

If you grew up in Maryland, Virginia or D.C., eating steamed crabs is a summer tradition. Here’s a look at Eastern Shore restaurants and crab shacks you might want to add to your list of places to try.
Topics:
baltimore sun blue crabs c.j. canby chesapeake bay crabs florence Food & Restaurant News hurricane florence hurricanes Local News neal augenstein watermen
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500