WATCH: Webcams offer real-time view of Hurricane Florence

By Ginger Whitaker September 13, 2018 10:35 am 09/13/2018 10:35am
WASHINGTON — North Carolina is starting to feel the effects of Hurricane Florence, with wind and rain lashing the Southeastern coastline.

Web cameras in place along the coast are providing a view of developing storm conditions. Please note, some of the cameras may stop working as the storm advances.

Rehoboth Beach boardwalk cam

Commander Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland.

Off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina (Frying Pan Ocean Cam, Explore.org)

A view from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (Live Outer Banks, N.C. Webcam, Twiddy & Company Realtors)

North Carolina
South Carolina
Maryland
Virginia

