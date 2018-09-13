WATCH: Webcams offer real-time view of Hurricane Florence

See the effects of Hurricane Florence in real-time, as captured by web cameras in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

WASHINGTON — North Carolina is starting to feel the effects of Hurricane Florence, with wind and rain lashing the Southeastern coastline.

Web cameras in place along the coast are providing a view of developing storm conditions. Please note, some of the cameras may stop working as the storm advances.

Rehoboth Beach boardwalk cam

Commander Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland.

Off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina (Frying Pan Ocean Cam, Explore.org)

A view from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (Live Outer Banks, N.C. Webcam, Twiddy & Company Realtors)

North Carolina

South Carolina

Maryland

Virginia

