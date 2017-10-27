201.5
DC police arrest second suspect in shooting of teen killed by stray bullet

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP October 27, 2017 12:47 pm 10/27/2017 12:47pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police said Friday they’ve arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a D.C. teen this summer.

Police arrested 18-year-old Robert Moses Friday morning.

He is the second person to be charged in the death of 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet while she was driving through a Northeast neighborhood in August.

Investigators have said two groups were exchanging gunfire on the street, when Sydnor, the daughter of a D.C. police sergeant, was inadvertently hit.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was set to start college at Florida A&M University just days after she was killed.

