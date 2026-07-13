DC Sports Reality Check: The struggle of convenience for sports fans

In Part 1 of a five-day series on how the D.C. area actually follows its teams, Rob Woodfork explores how sports fans are leaving the proverbial buffet of coverage still hungry.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. The struggle of convenience for sports fans

Editor’s Note: This is part 1 of a five-part series on what it means to be a D.C. sports fan in 2026. WTOP’s Rob Woodfork talked with dozens of fans about how they follow their teams, what it costs them and what keeps them coming back. Some of what they said was about coverage. Most of it wasn’t. Read all five parts and learn more about how this series was reported.

What I’m about to say isn’t me being a prisoner of the moment: There has never been a better time to follow sports.

Every game, every score, every highlight, every hot take is a tap away, on more screens and more apps and more feeds than any fan a generation ago could have imagined.

So here’s the thing I kept running into talking to D.C.-area sports fans over the past several weeks: with all that at their fingertips, a startling number of them told me, in one way or another, that following their teams has started to feel like work.

The thing they want is buried — sometimes under everything bigger and more popular than it, sometimes under the sheer noise piled on top.

Narrow

Take Jonathan, a political science teacher and lifelong D.C. sports fan who adopted the Orioles growing up in suburban Maryland. He’s a self-proclaimed “sucker for local” — following his teams while living abroad, including those that never crack the national crawl, from Tony Skinn’s George Mason men’s basketball team to Maryland soccer.

So while Jonathan understands the appeal of the national stuff, he just knows where he’d rather the minutes go:

“I don’t care if you tell me who won the Indianapolis game — that’s fine. I would much rather that time be taken to say, ‘here’s what the Maryland soccer team did today.'”

Which sounds perfectly reasonable until you sit him next to Bill, who landed in Springfield, Virginia, by way of New York and had a full Army career that moved him all over the world but never moved his rooting interests.

“I wasn’t going to change teams every three years,” he told me from a Nationals game, so it’s still the Yankees, Giants, Rangers and Knicks.

So when the radio comes on in the car, he said he’s actually looking for out-of-town scores:

“I’d like to see more coverage of the entire MLB, and maybe in relation to where the Nats are.”

Neither’s wrong. And that’s the quiet, impossible math: aim the coverage of a 90-second update anywhere, and you’re aiming it away from somebody.

That’s narrowness as a matter of geography — there’s also a filter based on how popular a sport already is.

Ricardo spent his formative years in Charlotte and still follows his Carolina teams from just outside the Capital Beltway in Maryland — a curious, motivated fan, the kind who goes digging. Yet somehow, he still got blindsided:

“I just found out there’s a professional women’s hockey league! I’m always on the hunt to learn more, but outlets seem to share only what’s popular. That annoys me.”

Some of that is structural. The PWHL has no team in this market, so there’s no local hook for D.C. outlets to hang coverage on.

But that’s the point, not the excuse: a whole professional league, three seasons old, and a fan who actively hunts only tripped over it by accident, because nearly all the coverage that reaches him is calibrated to what’s already big.

Lauren B., a passionate Mystics fan from St. Louis, made a similar complaint at CareFirst Arena. She put her finger on a kind of narrowness most coverage never even clocks — not just which games get told, but who gets to tell them:

“We need more women who have played the sport reporting on the sport. We need player-coaches on the broadcast systems.”

It’s a point about expertise as much as representation. The voices telling the story, she figures, should look and sound a little more like the people it’s being told to.

The cruelest version of narrow isn’t a niche league or a club down the road. It’s a major team that’s simply stopped being worth anyone’s airtime.

Andrew B., a Wizards die-hard who bartends at night and catches up on his team through next-morning highlights, has spent years watching his franchise vanish from the national conversation. For him, the silence stings worse than anything a pundit could say:

“Not having it covered is worse. It’s just like, is there hope for my franchise?”

Local team, entire league, who holds the microphone — different fans, different gaps, but the same machine behind every one of them. Coverage chases what’s already popular, and if your interest lives anywhere else, you’re mostly on your own.

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Loud

The second burial is sneakier. The first one crowds your team out with something deemed bigger; this one leaves the game right where it is and piles so much on top that you can barely reach it. So much of what fills all that space is noise.

Andrew S. still remembers watching an NFL game between Tampa Bay and Washington — the two franchises where Doug Williams made history quarterbacking — and listening to the whole broadcast go by without hearing a single mention of him.

Williams was the first Black quarterback to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs, and then, in a Washington uniform, the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl — its MVP, no less. At the time of that broadcast, he was still working in Washington’s own front office.

A game between the two teams where Williams had made history twice over, and his name never came up.

What bothers Andrew S. more broadly is all the talking — the wall of speculation and opinion that’s broadcast over actual insights that allows him to get a better grasp on the games he loves.

“It’s a lot of opinion in it, and I kind of want to hear the factual stuff that those reporters know … because they are in the locker room or they are on the beat with that team, and the little things that I will not be able to glean off the stats, I want to know that.”

LA-based comedian and D.C.-area native Danny Jolles (who was profiled here recently) put the same frustration more bluntly: He doesn’t want to be handled. He doesn’t want the spin. Just give it to him straight.

“I don’t need somebody pretending the Wizards were playing basketball all season.”

And sometimes the trouble with the noise is that it isn’t even new — it’s the same handful of items cycling past again and again. Bill confessed to me he’s a WTOP listener and had a complaint:

“It is kind of repetitive. If you listen to the radio for more than an hour, you’re going to hear the same thing over and over.”

He’s right, and I’d be a fraud to pretend otherwise — you may well be reading this courtesy of an outlet that runs sports updates twice an hour.

The cycle is the cycle. The job is making the second pass worth your while: a fresh detail, a sharper read, a reason the same score lands differently at 8 o’clock than it did at 7.

And then there’s the fan the noise finally chased off for good. Andrew P. spent nine years following Philadelphia sports from D.C. before he hit his wall listening to national voices:

“(ESPN’s Pat) McAfee’s got his shirt off half the time, Stephen A. (Smith)’s yelling,” he said. “I’m not consuming sports anymore, I’m consuming entertainment or perceived entertainment. I’m out on that … I want good coverage of actual sports.”

For some, that’s where loud ends. Certain outlets figure fans who grumble are still watching anyway. But there are a significant number who decided the game had gotten buried too deep under the show to be worth digging out.

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In Part 1 of his weeklong series, 'DC Sports Reality Check', WTOP's Rob Woodfork talks with fans to find out what they're missing and what irritates them.

So, like Thanos, you do it yourself

Put the two together — your team buried under what’s bigger, the game buried under what’s louder — and you arrive at the quiet thesis of nearly everything I heard.

Take Kevin and Diego, two Gen-Z soccer fans at Audi Field. They don’t really have a single place they go for sports anymore; they’ve built their own — a little Instagram, a little Twitter, the ESPN app, whatever surfaces what they want fastest — because no one source does the whole job.

“Everything just comes up like automatically. So I can’t remember the last time I looked up,” Kevin said.

And sometimes, the routine just quietly falls apart. Molly, a Caps fan who commutes in from Woodbridge, was one of multiple respondents who named the Washington Post sports section as a daily source. When her subscription through work went away, she told me, “it tends to be whatever recommended articles pop up” online. A deliberate daily ritual became a passive scroll.

Not every ritual died. Allison, while taking in a Mystics game, said she still spreads out the actual Sunday paper at her home in Springfield, Virginia — the same Washington Post Molly let go of — and that’s where she’d just caught women’s basketball on the front page.

Same institution, opposite fates: one fan’s daily habit dissolved into a feed, the other’s is still folded on the kitchen table. The print on-ramp is thinning, but hasn’t yet closed.

That’s the whole paradox. The promise of all this abundance was convenience — that following your team would get easier, automatic, frictionless. For a lot of fans, the opposite happened. They’ve quietly become their own producers, stitching coverage together out of a dozen sources because no single one gives them what they want.

The buffet is enormous. Yet still they leave a little hungry.

Which brings us to part 2

There’s one place where this collides hardest with real life — the place where you can’t (or at least shouldn’t) tap through seven apps and build your own coverage, because your hands are on the wheel and your eyes are on the road.

The commute in the car. The few minutes a day when a fan is a captive audience and somebody else decides what they hear. On part 2, folks sound off on what they actually want.

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