White Sox place outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

Hays got hurt during Monday night’s 2-1 loss to Baltimore. He pulled up while pursuing Tyler O’Neill’s two-out flyball to left in the fourth inning. The ball landed near the line, and O’Neill was credited with an RBI single when Adley Rutschman scored from first on the play.

Manager Will Venable said Hays has a Grade 1 strain.

“We are looking at two to four weeks. Hoping it’s on the shorter end,” Venable said. “He’ll get going right away with his rehab and the training staff has gone through this before. Feel good that hopefully it’s on the shorter side here.”

The 30-year-old Hays signed a $6 million, one-year contract with Chicago in free agency. He is batting .219 with a homer and six RBIs in nine games this season.

The White Sox also brought up outfielder Dustin Harris from Triple-A Charlotte. Right-hander Mike Vasil, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The 26-year-old Harris signed a minor league deal with the team in December. He walked as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Baltimore.

Harris is batting .217 (10 for 46) with two homers and five RBIs in 22 career major league games.

“Really excited about everything he can do,” Venable said. “Offensively, controlling the zone, he’s a good baserunner. He’s a guy you can trust is going to do the right thing on defense.”

Hays joins fellow outfielder Everson Pereira and catcher Kyle Teel on the team’s injured list. Pereira is out with a left ankle sprain, and Teel is coming back from a right hamstring strain.

Pereira tested his injured ankle before Tuesday’s game, and he said it went well.

“I feel that I can play, but the trainers are being just cautious,” Pereira said through a translator. “Right now we’re just trying to test it as much as we can.”

Venable said Pereira will need a rehab stint in the minors before he returns to the White Sox. He also said Teel is progressing very well.

“He’s very excited, he’s been excited about his progress the entire time here,” Venable said. “I think part of that, especially with a hamstring, is to temper that excitement and really direct it towards the rehab process and the things you need to do. Knowing that he is on the right track though. We’ll see when he starts his rehab, though.”

The White Sox also announced that infielder Brooks Baldwin had an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last week. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

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