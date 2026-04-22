Imanaga sharp, Hoerner and Suzuki hit HRs as Cubs beat Phillies 7-4 for 7th straight win

Shota Imanaga pitched seven innings of three-hit ball in his fourth consecutive sharp start and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched seven innings of three-hit ball in his fourth consecutive sharp start and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Nico Hoerner hit a solo homer and Seiya Suzuki followed with two-run drive to the back of the left-field bleachers in the seventh inning. Chicago has outscored opponents 51-18 during its winning streak, the team’s longest since an eight-game run in July 2023.

Imanaga allowed his only run on Kyle Schwarber’s eighth homer, a solo shot in the sixth. Bryce Harper added a deep two-run drive off reliever Riley Martin in the eighth as the Phillies dropped a seventh consecutive game for the first time since June 2019.

The Phillies scored an unearned run off Jacob Webb in the ninth before Caleb Thielbar got the final two outs with two runners on for his second save. Philadelphia has been outscored 49-14 during its slide.

Michael Busch, who entered batting .169, drove in two runs with a bloop single in the sixth off reliever Tanner Banks (0-1) to break a 1-all tie and put Chicago ahead for good.

Imanaga (2-1) issued his only walk to the game’s first batter, Trea Turner, then retired 11 straight before Felix Reyes lined a single with two outs in the fourth for the Phillies’ first hit. Following a rough season debut against Washington, the Japanese left-hander has yielded just three runs and nine hits in 24 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.17.

Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo was charged with one run over 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and walking four.

Chicago got its first run when reliever Orion Kerkering walked pinch-hitter Moises Ballesteros with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Up next

Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (1-1, 6.75 ERA) is expected to come off the IL for his third start of the season on Wednesday. The Phillies had not named a starter.

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