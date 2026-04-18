Giants reliever José Butto expected to miss 5-6 months after arm surgery

San Francisco Giants reliever José Buttó had arm surgery Friday that is expected to keep him out for five to six months, the team announced Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Francisco Giants reliever José Buttó had arm surgery Friday that is expected to keep him out for five to six months, the team announced Saturday.

The team said the procedure with Dr. Jason Lee at Stanford Medical Center was to repair an axillary artery in his upper right arm.

The 28-year-old Buttó has been on the injured list for more than two weeks. He allowed five runs in two innings in three appearances this season.

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