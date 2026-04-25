Santana Moss hosts clinic for kids with disabilities in Southeast DC

Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Santana Moss spent Saturday morning running drills, greeting families and encouraging young athletes at a clinic for children with special needs.

Santana Moss pictured with one of the students who attended his football clinic on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (WTOP / Jimmy Alexander) WTOP / Jimmy Alexander Students run a drill at the Santana Moss football clinic for children and young adults with special needs. (WTOP / Jimmy Alexander) WTOP / Jimmy Alexander Learning both life and football skills on a Saturday. (WTOP / Jimmy Alexander) WTOP / Jimmy Alexander Student runs a drill at Santana Moss football clinic for children and young adults with special needs. (WTOP / Jimmy Alexander) WTOP / Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Santana Moss spent Saturday morning running drills, greeting families and encouraging young athletes at a clinic for children with special needs.

The event held at Ballou High School in Southeast D.C. was hosted by Moss’ 89 Ways to Give Foundation in partnership with Health Services for Children with Special Needs.

“We’ve got a bunch of kids out here going through drills,” Moss said. “I’m here to make sure they have a great time.”

Between stations, Moss stopped to shake hands, pose for selfies and talk with participants and their families.

“You can come out and make a difference. Make an impact with just your presence,” he said.

Organizers said the clinic was designed to give children a chance to learn the basics, build confidence and have fun in a supportive environment.

Ashley Young, who helped plan the event, said creating opportunities for children with disabilities is personal to her.

“Even though my child doesn’t have a disability, being able to work with kids who do and put on events like this means a lot to me,” Young said.

Moss said the clinic was about more than football fundamentals. He said he wants kids to leave believing they can succeed well beyond the field.

“I always tell them, if you can touch me, you can be me,” Moss said. “It’s not necessarily about being a football player it’s about being successful in life.”

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