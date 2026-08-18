Rangers’ deGrom could start against Nats a week after exiting early with triceps fatigue

Schumaker said deGrom wouldn't start the middle game against the Nationals on Wednesday but had a chance to be on the mound Thursday.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom checked out OK after a bullpen session, and the Texas right-hander and could start the series finale against Washington a week after lasting just two innings against the Los Angeles Angels due to right triceps fatigue, manager Skip Schumaker said.

Schumaker said deGrom wouldn’t start the middle game against the Nationals on Wednesday but had a chance to be on the mound Thursday.

The 38-year-old, who had already been dealing with a left hip and glute injury since the All-Star break, escaped a first-inning jam but gave up two runs and five hits during a 32-pitch second in the Rangers’ 7-0 loss to the Angels last Thursday.

The oft-injured deGrom has a chance to match last season’s total of 30 starts, the first time he had reached that number since making 32 in each of his Cy Young Award seasons with the New York Mets in 2018-19.

The early departure against the Angels forced deGrom to wait at least one more start before reaching 2,000 strikeouts. He needs two to become the second-fastest in both starts and innings to reach that milestone.

There have been more struggles than usual this season for deGrom, who is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA that is currently the worst in his 13 big league seasons. The five-time All-Star has made 23 starts.

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