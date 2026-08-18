Yankees’ Bellinger nears rehab games and Boone hopes Fried setback is minor

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton on Thursday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Yankees manager Aaron Boone hopes left-handed starter Max Fried’s second stint on the injured list will be brief.

Bellinger has been on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain since July 26. He said Tuesday he’s felt “about as 100 percent as I can give in a non-game setting” in the last few days. He believes he’ll play in multiple rehab games.

“I think so,” Bellinger said.

A three-time All-Star — including this season — Bellinger is batting .259 with 11 homers in 103 games.

Fried landed on the 15-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with lingering inflammation from the same left elbow bone bruise that forced him to miss more than two months earlier this season.

Boone said Fried shouldn’t need as much time to recover this time. Fried has pitched to a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts (86 1/3 innings).

“We just kind of collectively decided it’s probably best to make sure we get this calmed down and hopefully keep it a smaller issue, which is the hope,” Boone said.

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