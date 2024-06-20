Jonatan Giraldez joins the Spirit, will transition to head coach role

New head coach Jonatan Giraldez has joined the Washington Spirit after finishing up the season with Barcelona.

Barcelona's coach Jonatan Giraldez, top, is lifted in the air by the players as they celebrate at the end of the Women's Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Barcelona won 5-0 to clinch the championship title before the end of the season. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(AP/Joan Monfort) Barcelona's coach Jonatan Giraldez, top, is lifted in the air by the players as they celebrate at the end of the Women's Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Barcelona won 5-0 to clinch the championship title before the end of the season. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(AP/Joan Monfort) WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — New head coach Jonatan Giraldez has joined the Washington Spirit after finishing up the season with Barcelona.

Giraldez was named head coach of the Spirit earlier this year, but stayed on with Barcelona through the conclusion of the Spanish Liga F season while Adrian Gonzalez served in the interim.

Giraldez will transition into his new role with the Spirit while Gonzalez continues at the helm. Once Giraldez takes over, Gonzalez will remain on staff as an assistant.

Giraldez led Barcelona to a historic finish in his final season, winning the Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League.

The Spirit (9-3-1) are undefeated in their last five matches and sit in third place in the NWSL standings.

Giraldez joined Barcelona as an assistant in 2021 before becoming head coach in 2021.

He will be joined on the Spirit by his Barcelona staff members Andrés González and Toni Gordo. Gonzalez will serve as fitness coach and Gordo will be a club analyst.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.