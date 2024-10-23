Winston starting for Browns after QB Watson’s injury. Coach Stefanski hands over play-calling duties

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A new signal caller. A new play caller. The Browns are making changes they hope change…

The Browns are making changes they hope change their trajectory.

Days after quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Jameis Winston will start Sunday against Baltimore and that he is handing over play-calling duties to coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Winston’s ascension was expected. Stefanski giving up play-calling was a surprise.

The moves — one by necessity, the other by choice — come as the Browns (1-6) try to salvage a season spiraling out of control and as they prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) and their No. 1-ranked offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Winston, who was signed as a free agent in March to back up Watson, will make his first start since 2022 when he was with New Orleans. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft will be making his 81st career start and it could be one that jump starts the Browns as well as his career.

“I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best,” Winston said. “And when I’m my very best, I’m a great NFL starter.”

He’ll take over a Cleveland offense beset by issues all season while being guided by Watson, who ruptured his Achilles on a running play in the first half of last week’s 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson went on injured reserve on Tuesday and Stefanski said the embattled QB will have surgery Friday.

The Browns are ranked last in total offense, 28th in rushing and 29th in points. Cleveland is the only NFL team not to score 20 points in a game and the Browns have only gained more than 300 yards once this season.

So with the unit needing a shakeup and more, Stefanski will turn over calling plays for the first time in his four-plus seasons in Cleveland to Dorsey. Although he’s twice been named AP NFL Coach of the Year since taking over the Browns in 2020, Stefanski has been criticized by some who felt his focus on the offense prevented him from overseeing other aspects of the team.

Stefanski said he was not pressured to make the switch, which will be in effect for the rest of the season.

“I’m just always looking at what we can do to just be a little bit better and truth is we have to be better on offense and coach Dorsey is somebody that I rely on very heavily and I just feel like this is the right thing for the team,” Stefanski said.

Dorsey, one of the 38 quarterbacks to start for the Browns since 1999, is in his first season on Stefanski’s staff. He was fired as Buffalo’s OC midway through last season and hired by Cleveland in the offseason after Alex Van Pelt wasn’t brought back.

Winston doesn’t expect there to be any issues with the change.

“We’ve been with Ken since training camp,” he said. “His voice has always been in my ear through meeting rooms, even on the field. So I’m excited that he gets another opportunity to go out there and dial up some great plays.”

The Browns added the experienced Winston to their roster after having to cycle through five quarterbacks last season because of injury. Stefanski’s offense really took off when the team signed Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 as a starter led Cleveland to the playoffs.

Winston had been listed as the No. 2 quarterback all season before he was the No. 3 last week behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson. When Watson went down, Thompson-Robinson came in but injured the middle finger on his throwing hand in the second half against the Bengals.

Thompson-Robinson spoke briefly to reporters before practice and said he thought he hurt it on a sack. Stefanski said he wanted to see how well Thompson-Robinson threw in practice before deciding if he’ll be Winston’s backup against the Ravens.

On Tuesday, the Browns signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off Kansas City’s practice squad. The 25-year-old made eight starts over two seasons for New England, which released him this summer. He beat the Browns in one of those starts, throwing for more than 300 yards.

Zappe said Cleveland’s offense is similar to the Patriots, which makes this transition a little easier.

While with the Chiefs, Zappe gleaned all he could being around QB Patrick Mahomes. Zappe was impressed by Mahomes’ preparation, studiousness and seriousness.

He learned so much about the position, but not how to throw a behind-the-back pass.

“We didn’t get to that part,” Zappe said with a laugh. “Maybe the seventh week if I was there I would’ve got it.”

NOTES: C Ethan Pocic (knee), LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and LB Jordan Hicks (elbow) didn’t practice and Stefanski said it’s “day to day” with all three. … RB Nyheim Hines (knee surgery) will finish the season on injured reserve after he was not activated this week. The team had 21 days to put him on the active roster after designating his return to practice. … RG Wyatt Teller (knee) was designated to return. He’s been on IR since Sept. 25.

