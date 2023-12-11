‘A very special guy’: Maryland broadcaster remembers tight end Frank Wycheck

For Johnny Holliday, the longtime voice of Maryland Football, the former tight end, who died over the weekend, was "tough as nails" but one of the nicest people he ever met.

Frank Wycheck #22, Running Back and Tight Ed for the University of Maryland Terrapins looks on during the NCAA Big East Conference college football game against the West Virginia University Mountaineers on 19th September 1992 at the Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia, United States. The West Virginia Mountaineers won the game 34 – 33. (Photo by Jeff Hixson/Allsport/Getty Images) Photo by Jeff Hixson/Allsport/Getty Images Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck (89) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Kevin Dyson (87) in the fourth quarter of their game with the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 21, 2001, in Pontiac, Mich. The Titans beat the Lions 27-24 on a 46-yard field goal with five seconds remaining. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP Photo/Duane Burleson FILE – Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck runs with the ball during a football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 5, 1999, in Baltimore. The three-time Pro Bowler Wycheck, who threw the lateral that started the “Music City Miracle” launching the Tennessee Titans’ run to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl appearance, has died at age 52. Wycheck died at his Chattanooga, Tenn., home after an apparent fall where he hit his head Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2023, according to a statement from his family released through the Legacy consulting firm. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea, File) AP Photo/Roberto Borea, File Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck (89) stands all alone in the end zone as he pulls in a one-yard touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin) AP Photo/Ron Heflin ST. LOUIS – AUGUST 18: Tight End Frank Wycheck #89 of the Tennessee Titans looks on against the St. Louis Rams on Aug. 18, 2001 at the Trans World Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Titans defeated the Rams 23-10. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Photo by Elsa/Getty Images ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Over the weekend, the football world didn’t lose just another rough-and-tough player from Philadelphia. For some, the sport lost a truly good person.

Former tight end Frank Wycheck died at his Chattanooga, Tennessee, home Saturday from what’s being described as a fatal head injury due to an accidental fall. Wycheck was 52. Per his request, his family plans to work with experts for CTE research and ongoing brain injury.

While his 11-year pro career stands out, it was his time playing at Maryland that set him up for success. Wycheck played for the Terrapins from 1990-92, hauling in 134 receptions, the most by a tight end and seventh-most by any player in school history. He finished his career at Maryland with 1,183 receiving yards and was a 1991 Second Team All-ACC selection.

Maryland Football mourns the loss of Terrapin legend Frank Wycheck Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/fKuA0orm7Y — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 10, 2023

For Johnny Holliday, the longtime voice of Maryland Football, Wycheck was “tough as nails” and stood out from everyone else. However, once you got to know him, Holliday told WTOP the tight end was a “very special guy” off the field as well.

“Frank Wycheck had a tremendous personality, and just he was always smiling,” Holliday said. “I never saw the guy down. He was always upbeat, always positive. And even though [the Terps] were struggling with their records, he was always optimistic.”

The broadcaster recalled Wycheck’s 14-catch, 100-plus-recieving-yard performance against Virginia Tech, which is tied for the second most catches in a game in the program’s history. He excelled as a receiver while he was primarily at Maryland as a blocker, making his contributions as a tight end in the college and pro levels “underrecognized” Holliday said.

“He was a blocker, he could do that as well as anybody and he could catch the ball as well as anybody,” Holliday said.

Broadcaster Johnny Holliday explains who Frank Wycheck was for Maryland's football team

Following his career as a Terp, Wycheck was drafted by Washington in the 6th round of the NFL Draft in 1993. After being released in 1995, Wycheck was picked up off waivers by the Houston Oilers, which eventually moved to Tennessee.

That’s where the three-time All-Pro spent the bulk of his career, playing 137 games for the Titans and setting a team record with at least one reception in 99 consecutive games.

Wycheck’s claim to fame was his role in the “Music City Miracle” play against Buffalo during an AFC Wild Card playoff game Jan. 8, 2000, in Nashville.

After the Bills went ahead by one with 16 seconds remaining, on the ensuing kickoff, Wycheck threw a cross-field lateral to wide receiver Kevin Dyson, who took it 75 yards to score the game-winning touchdown for the Titans.

Despite critics claiming Wycheck’s lateral was an illegal forward pass, the “Music City Miracle” stands as one of the greatest finishes in NFL history.

The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck 💙 pic.twitter.com/3XoR3HXBle — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 10, 2023

During his 11-year career, Wycheck recorded 505 receptions for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns while being voted to the Pro Bowl three times. He ranked fourth all-time among tight ends in career receptions at the time of his retirement.

Meanwhile, from afar, Holliday watched the former Terp excel while always remembering Wycheck as “a delightful guy to be around.”

“I was always proud of everything that he did,” Holliday said. “And I thought he should have gotten more nationwide recognition.”

Wycheck is survived by two daughters, Deanna and Madison, and their spouses; and his grandchildren, Leo, Stevie and August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.