Maryland baseball wins first Big Ten Championship

The University of Maryland baseball team is having a historic year. First, one of its pitchers threw the program’s first perfect game in over half a century earlier this season. Now, the Terps clinch their first conference title in 51 years.

No. 14 Maryland clinched a share of the Big Ten Conference Championship with an 18-7 victory over Purdue Friday night. The Terrapins also earned the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with the win. The result also improves Maryland’s winning streak to seven.

It is Maryland’s first Big Ten Conference title in baseball and the program’s first championship since 1971. The program won three ACC championships (1965, 1970, 1971) and the Southern Conference in 1936.

Chris Alleyne went 2 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs as he leads the Big Ten in homers with 22 and RBIs with 73. In the sixth inning, Matt Shaw connected with his 20th home run of the season to put Maryland up for good against the Boilermakers.

Maryland will look to sweep its three-game series at Purdue on Saturday to end its regular season on a high note. The Terps will start Big Ten Tournament play on Wednesday.