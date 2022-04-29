RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Ryan Ramsey is first Maryland pitcher to toss a perfect game since 1959

Eduardo Razo

April 29, 2022, 11:37 PM

Ryan Ramsey tosses Terps’ first perfect game since 1959 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

It’s been over half a century since a pitcher for the University of Maryland baseball pitched a perfect game.

However, on Friday night, Ryan Ramsey had everything go his way and became the first Terrapins pitcher to toss a perfect game in the 13-0 win against Northwestern since Dick Reitz on April 10, 1959.

Ramsey’s perfect night is even more impressive, considering there have only been 33 in NCAA history coming into the 2022 season and 19 in nine-inning games.

Furthermore, it was the Terps’ first no-hitter since March 1, 2014, when Jake Stinnett no-hit UMass. Along with the individual success on the mound, Maryland also capped the night by making school history. The 13-0 victory in College Park was the Terps’ 34th of the season.

Maryland’s record already ties the second-best regular-season win tally in school history, trailing 2015’s 36-win campaign. In addition, its 34-8 record is the best start in program history.

