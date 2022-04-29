Ryan Ramsey is first Maryland pitcher to toss a perfect game since 1959

On Friday night, Ryan Ramsey became the first Terrapins pitcher to toss a perfect game in the 13-0 win against Northwestern since Dick Reitz on April 10, 1959.

It’s been over half a century since a pitcher for the University of Maryland baseball pitched a perfect game.

The final out. Ryan Ramsey, you sir are perfect. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/9MUc8ZhCZK — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 30, 2022

Ramsey’s perfect night is even more impressive, considering there have only been 33 in NCAA history coming into the 2022 season and 19 in nine-inning games.

Furthermore, it was the Terps’ first no-hitter since March 1, 2014, when Jake Stinnett no-hit UMass. Along with the individual success on the mound, Maryland also capped the night by making school history. The 13-0 victory in College Park was the Terps’ 34th of the season.

Maryland’s record already ties the second-best regular-season win tally in school history, trailing 2015’s 36-win campaign. In addition, its 34-8 record is the best start in program history.