Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 10:23 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mountain View Christian Academy 27, Open Bible Christian Academy, Md. 19

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Buffalo Gap 34, West Point 26

Honaker 61, Auburn 38

Parry McCluer 58, Grundy 55, OT

Rappahannock County 51, Rappahannock 38

Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Central – Wise 57, Alleghany 41

Gate City 47, Radford 39

John Marshall 63, Clarke County 60, OT

Luray 70, Brunswick 51

Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Carroll County 106, Fort Defiance 61

Lakeland 69, Brentsville 64

Meridian High School 75, New Kent 33

Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58

Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

King’s Fork High School 71, Powhatan 52

Manor High School 53, Eastern View 48

Millbrook 56, E.C. Glass 33

Pulaski County 54, Sherando 44

Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Briar Woods 50, Glen Allen 48

Menchville 81, Kempsville 48

Norview 40, Princess Anne 34

Woodgrove 63, Highland Springs 55

Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

James Madison 46, Edison 30

James Robinson 36, Langley 32

Osbourn Park 59, James River-Midlothian 35

Thomas Dale 47, Woodbridge 38

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Semifinal=

Paul VI Catholic High School 55, St. Gertrude 41

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Bishop Ireton 65

Division II=

Semifinal=

Miller School 59, Seton School 48

The Covenant School 55, Steward School 51

Division III=

Semifinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 43, Walsingham Academy 37

Virginia Academy 87, Trinity at Meadowview 80, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

