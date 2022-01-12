Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 48, Auburn 47, OT
Briar Woods 46, Potomac Falls 35
Broad Run 52, Tuscarora 41
Buckingham County 26, Appomattox 22
Buffalo Gap 38, Nelson County 36
Central of Lunenburg 40, Prince Edward County 37
Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36
Colonial Beach 48, K&Q Central 38
Eastern Montgomery 52, Bath County 7
Falls Church 48, Annandale 22
Forest Park 61, Gar-Field 16
Gainesville 51, Osbourn 35
Galax 48, Giles 38
George Wythe-Wytheville 49, Graham 29
Glenvar 43, Alleghany 29
Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Loudoun County 47
Honaker 49, Lebanon 17
Millbrook 72, Loudoun Valley 45
Monticello 65, Fluvanna 59
Page County 44, Madison County 42
Potomac 49, C.D. Hylton 24
Radford 70, Floyd County 53
Rappahannock County 49, Mountain View High School 35
Riverside 63, Independence 31
Salem 63, Lord Botetourt 56
St. John Paul the Great 47, Oakcrest 40
Strasburg 53, Luray 39
Walsingham Academy 37, Christchurch 26
Western Albemarle 47, Goochland 16
Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32
Woodgrove 64, Stone Bridge 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Fauquier vs. Brentsville, ccd.
Park View-South Hill vs. Sussex Central, ppd.
Windsor vs. Brunswick, ppd.
