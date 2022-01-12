Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blacksburg 48, Auburn 47, OT Briar Woods 46, Potomac Falls 35 Broad Run 52, Tuscarora 41 Buckingham…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 48, Auburn 47, OT

Briar Woods 46, Potomac Falls 35

Broad Run 52, Tuscarora 41

Buckingham County 26, Appomattox 22

Buffalo Gap 38, Nelson County 36

Central of Lunenburg 40, Prince Edward County 37

Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36

Colonial Beach 48, K&Q Central 38

Eastern Montgomery 52, Bath County 7

Falls Church 48, Annandale 22

Forest Park 61, Gar-Field 16

Gainesville 51, Osbourn 35

Galax 48, Giles 38

George Wythe-Wytheville 49, Graham 29

Glenvar 43, Alleghany 29

Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Loudoun County 47

Honaker 49, Lebanon 17

Millbrook 72, Loudoun Valley 45

Monticello 65, Fluvanna 59

Page County 44, Madison County 42

Potomac 49, C.D. Hylton 24

Radford 70, Floyd County 53

Rappahannock County 49, Mountain View High School 35

Riverside 63, Independence 31

Salem 63, Lord Botetourt 56

St. John Paul the Great 47, Oakcrest 40

Strasburg 53, Luray 39

Walsingham Academy 37, Christchurch 26

Western Albemarle 47, Goochland 16

Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32

Woodgrove 64, Stone Bridge 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Fauquier vs. Brentsville, ccd.

Park View-South Hill vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

Windsor vs. Brunswick, ppd.

