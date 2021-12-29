Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bayside 55, Norcom 26 Carroll County 62, E.C. Glass 27 Colgan 52, Unity Reed 32 Elkin, N.C.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 55, Norcom 26

Carroll County 62, E.C. Glass 27

Colgan 52, Unity Reed 32

Elkin, N.C. 39, Grayson County 31

Greater Latrobe, Pa. 61, McLean 48

James Wood 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 62

King’s Fork High School 56, Victory Christian Center, N.C. 52

Lloyd Bird 43, Prince George 40

Luray 65, Spotswood 49

Meridian High School 42, Osbourn 32

Orange County 37, East Hardy, W.Va. 32

Pulaski County 68, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66

Ridgeview 70, Cannon County, Tenn. 53

Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30

Skyline 50, Page County 48

Virginia Academy 43, Woodbridge 40

Woodstock Central 58, John Handley 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.