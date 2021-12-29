CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 55, Norcom 26

Carroll County 62, E.C. Glass 27

Colgan 52, Unity Reed 32

Elkin, N.C. 39, Grayson County 31

Greater Latrobe, Pa. 61, McLean 48

James Wood 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 62

King’s Fork High School 56, Victory Christian Center, N.C. 52

Lloyd Bird 43, Prince George 40

Luray 65, Spotswood 49

Meridian High School 42, Osbourn 32

Orange County 37, East Hardy, W.Va. 32

Pulaski County 68, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66

Ridgeview 70, Cannon County, Tenn. 53

Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30

Skyline 50, Page County 48

Virginia Academy 43, Woodbridge 40

Woodstock Central 58, John Handley 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up