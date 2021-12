Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Carroll County 58, Galax 41 Courtland 64, Massaponax 56 Dinwiddie 53, King George 42 Highland-Warrenton 76, Allderdice,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 58, Galax 41

Courtland 64, Massaponax 56

Dinwiddie 53, King George 42

Highland-Warrenton 76, Allderdice, Pa. 53

Lake Braddock 75, Centreville 73

Montverde Academy, Fla. 60, Oak Hill Academy 55

Northside 86, Salem 35

Salem-Va. Beach 64, Peninsula Catholic 59, OT

Spotswood 86, Fluvanna 84

St. Gertrude 67, Virginia Academy 50

Trinity Episcopal 55, Church Hill Academy 44

Twin Springs 44, Honaker 22

Woodgrove 66, James Wood 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

