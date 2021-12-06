Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 71, Eastern Montgomery 36
Briar Woods 50, Freedom (South Riding) 49
Buckingham County 47, Bluestone 37
C.D. Hylton 67, Annandale 60
Douglas Freeman 52, Midlothian 30
E.C. Glass 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 37
Glenvar 64, Giles 41
Independence 62, Loudoun County 60
James River-Buchanan 86, GW-Danville 75
King George 51, Liberty-Bealeton 50
Lebanon 63, Grundy 46
Liberty Christian 78, Rustburg 46
Manor High School 82, Smithfield 51
Norfolk Academy 56, Greenbrier Christian 41
Portsmouth Christian 63, Summit Christian Academy 54
Roanoke Valley Christian 57, King’s Christian 25
Union 60, J.I. Burton 36
West Springfield 79, John R. Lewis 63
Woodgrove 54, James Wood 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
