Charlotte collects 14 hits in 13-10 win over Maryland

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 10:51 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David McCabe hit a pair of home runs and scored three times and Jack Dragum went 4-for-4 with a homer to help Charlotte to a 13-10 win over Maryland on Friday in the Greenville Regional.

The 49ers broke a 3-all tie in the bottom of the fourth as the entire order got an at-bat in collecting six hits. McCabe homered in the sixth, and in the seventh, his solo shot to right field provided a four-run cushion following the Terrapins’ three-run seventh which reduced their deficit to 12-9.

Will Butcher went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice for Charlotte. Maxwell Costes and Tommy Gardner each drove in three for Maryland.

Austin Marozas moved his record to 5-3 for and Jason Savacool (7-3) took the loss.

Charlotte (40-19) is back in the post season for the first time since 2011, while Maryland (28-17), is making its first appearance since 2017. Maryland entered having won 22 of 29.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

