BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Denbigh Baptist 9
Carver Academy 45, Mathews 36
Grafton 51, New Kent 40
Graham 78, Tazewell 58
Hopewell 79, Petersburg 67
Lake Braddock 75, W.T. Woodson 63
Lloyd Bird 61, James River-Midlothian 55
Oak Hill Academy 82, Legacy Charter, S.C. 68
Patriot 79, John Champe 74
Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Centreville 70
Richmond Christian 79, Amelia Academy 62
Riverbend 59, Massaponax 29
Skyline 71, Warren County 50
South Lakes 57, Langley 51
Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairfax vs. James Robinson, ccd.
George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chancellor 63, Eastern View 45
Clarke County 38, Rappahannock County 36
Forest Park 65, Freedom (South Riding) 37
James Robinson 51, Fairfax 23
Tabb 51, Bruton 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.