BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Denbigh Baptist 9 Carver Academy 45, Mathews 36 Grafton 51, New Kent 40…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Denbigh Baptist 9

Carver Academy 45, Mathews 36

Grafton 51, New Kent 40

Graham 78, Tazewell 58

Hopewell 79, Petersburg 67

Lake Braddock 75, W.T. Woodson 63

Lloyd Bird 61, James River-Midlothian 55

Oak Hill Academy 82, Legacy Charter, S.C. 68

Patriot 79, John Champe 74

Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Centreville 70

Richmond Christian 79, Amelia Academy 62

Riverbend 59, Massaponax 29

Skyline 71, Warren County 50

South Lakes 57, Langley 51

Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fairfax vs. James Robinson, ccd.

George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chancellor 63, Eastern View 45

Clarke County 38, Rappahannock County 36

Forest Park 65, Freedom (South Riding) 37

James Robinson 51, Fairfax 23

Tabb 51, Bruton 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.