Monumental Sports to pay part-time staff for missed NBA, NHL games

Monumental Sports and Entertainment said in a company-wide email Thursday morning that it will pay its part-time staff for games missed in April.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, said in a company-wide email Thursday morning that it will pay its part-time staff for games missed in April.

The message also told its full-time staff that the goal is to complete the NBA and NHL seasons.

MSE previously announced that it would pay its part-time staff through the end of March. The extension of the commitment was made clear by MSE Chairman Ted Leonsis in the all-staff e-mail.

The payments to MSE part time staff includes 850 people and totals $1.2 million dollars for the games suspended in March and April.

This comes two weeks after the NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, which also prompted the NHL to “pause” its season amid concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.