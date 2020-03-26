Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monumental Sports to pay…

Monumental Sports to pay part-time staff for missed NBA, NHL games

Dave Johnson

March 26, 2020, 10:51 AM

Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, said in a company-wide email Thursday morning that it will pay its part-time staff for games missed in April.

The message also told its full-time staff that the goal is to complete the NBA and NHL seasons.

MSE previously announced that it would pay its part-time staff through the end of March. The extension of the commitment was made clear by MSE Chairman Ted Leonsis in the all-staff e-mail.

The payments to MSE part time staff includes 850 people and totals $1.2 million dollars for the games suspended in March and April.

This comes two weeks after the NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, which also prompted the NHL to “pause” its season amid concerns surrounding the pandemic.

