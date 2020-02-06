Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bland County 51, Galax 27 Brooke Point 73, Eastern View 72 Brunswick 63, Southampton 51 Charlottesville 55,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 51, Galax 27

Brooke Point 73, Eastern View 72

Brunswick 63, Southampton 51

Charlottesville 55, E.C. Glass 54

Cosby 58, Midlothian 50

East Rockingham 69, Madison County 31

Fairfax Christian 82, Virginia Academy 62

Fauquier 62, Brentsville 37

Fort Chiswell 72, Grayson County 47

George Wythe-Richmond 47, Lloyd Bird 44

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Narrows 55

Glen Allen 69, Lee-Davis 47

Greensville County 86, Windsor 36

Harrisonburg 50, Albemarle 43

Jamestown 54, Poquoson 42

Liberty-Bedford 66, Staunton River 31

Loudoun County 54, Loudoun Valley 45

Magna Vista 56, Franklin County 55

Manchester 71, James River-Midlothian 49

Monacan 59, Huguenot 58

Mount View, W.Va. 74, Tazewell 55

North Stafford 61, Mountain View 25

Northampton 79, Chincoteague 62

Northwood 71, Lebanon 53

Park View-South Hill 57, Franklin 42

Parry McCluer 48, Covington 44

Powhatan 67, Clover Hill 62

Princeton, W.Va. 68, Graham 59

Rappahannock County 47, Clarke County 44

Smithfield 61, Lafayette 60, OT

Strasburg 60, Luray 33

Sussex Central 66, Appomattox Regional GS 39

Tabb 61, Grafton 51

Tunstall 80, Rustburg 57

Va. Episcopal 81, Carlisle 75

Warhill 75, Bruton 58

York 58, New Kent 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Radford vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Feb 8th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 55, Harrisonburg 45

Alleghany 50, Glenvar 48

Altavista 43, Jefferson Forest 40

Brooke Point 73, Eastern View 72

Brunswick 37, Southampton 35

Carroll County 56, Radford 31

Charlottesville 76, E.C. Glass 73, 2OT

Covington 66, Narrows 55

Fauquier 46, Skyline 38

Franklin County 51, Magna Vista 50

Fredericksburg Christian 63, Foxcroft 9

Giles 45, James River-Buchanan 35

Glen Allen 62, Varina 36

Grafton 54, Tabb 29

Hanover 56, King William 33

Oakcrest 57, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 37

Park View-South Hill 65, Franklin 53

Riverheads 52, Bath County 10

St. Annes-Belfield 73, St. Gertrude 52

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40, Rappahannock County 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

