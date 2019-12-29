Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield, W.Va. 73, Graham 54
Central – Wise 76, Tennessee, Tenn. 74
Freedom (South Riding) 72, Martinsburg, W.Va. 49
Grassfield 74, Granby 50
Gretna 75, Bluestone 52
Halifax County 68, Person, N.C. 56
Hayfield 49, Tuscarora 46
Pocomoke, Md. 77, Nandua 60
West Wilkes, N.C. 75, Rural Retreat 42
Wilson Memorial 62, Turner Ashby 54
Bayport Holiday Tournament=
Gloucester 68, Middlesex 53
Tabb 44, Poquoson 42
BCHS Holiday Classic=
Appomattox 66, William Campbell 40
Buckingham County 49, Staunton River 30
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 72, Norfolk Academy 42
Benedictine 87, Miller School 83, 2OT
Bullis, Md. 55, St. Annes-Belfield 45
Va. Episcopal 70, Carmel 49
Big South Shootout=
Americus Sumter, Ga. 64, Landstown 61
Buffalo Gap Tournament=
Buffalo Gap 77, Altavista 64
Riverheads 58, James River-Buchanan 49
Bulldog Bash Holiday Classic=
Westfield 48, James Robinson 46
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Albemarle 56, Western Albemarle 54
Charlottesville 72, West Potomac 55
Nelson County 59, Kettle Run 41
Stafford 47, Liberty-Bedford 37
Danville Holiday Tournament=
Westover Christian 65, Faith Christian-Roanoke 50
E-Z Stop Classic=
Patriot 63, Westside, W.Va. 50
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament=
Radford 55, Auburn 38
George Long Holiday Tournament=
Colonial Forge 63, Lex. Bryan Station, Ky. 52
South County 70, Wakefield 55
South Lakes 78, Thurgood Marshall, Md. 60
Washington-Lee 47, Osbourn 43
Glen Allen Tournament=
Atlee 69, Powhatan 44
Glen Allen 44, Douglas Freeman 40
Glory Days Grill Tournament=
Championship=
Oakton 64, Stone Bridge 50
Fifth Place=
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Briar Woods 53
Third Place=
Lake Braddock 80, Langley 67
Governors Cup=
Edison 79, Wagner, N.Y. 74
Middleburg Academy 84, Western Branch 75
Pallotti, Md. 72, Highland-Warrenton 55
Grand Home Tournament=
Consolation=
Grundy 78, Chilhowie 54
Northwood 85, Rye Cove 50
Semifinal=
Lee High 48, Ridgeview 35
Union 59, Richlands 44
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Carlisle 84, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 38
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Henrico 65, Deep Run 57
Matoaca 48, Midlothian 44
Meadowbrook 67, J.R. Tucker 38
Pikesville, Md. 65, Woodbridge 57
James Monroe Holiday Tournament=
Colgan 58, Gar-Field 47
Courtland 62, Brooke Point 44
Mountain View 87, King George 65
Riverbend 67, James Monroe 65
Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament=
Herndon 67, George Mason 51
McLean 82, Lee High 59
Joe Cascio Tournament=
Annandale 53, Forest Park 49
Chantilly 81, Falls Church 58
K-Guard Holiday Classic=
Broadway 65, Lord Botetourt 60
Jefferson Forest 53, Hidden Valley 48
William Fleming 79, Floyd County 62
Keswick Invitational=
Fairfax 78, Seminole Osceola, Fla. 40
King’s Fork Tournament=
Championship=
King’s Fork High School 80, John Champe 66
Third Place=
Lakeland 77, Nansemond River 62
Lafayette Holiday Hoops=
Championship=
Lafayette 57, Louisa 46
Third Place=
Richmond Christian 51, Williamsburg Christian Academy 44
Lloyd C Bird Tournament=
Lloyd Bird 73, Freedom (PWC) 41
Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=
Oxon Hill, Md. 73, Fairfax Christian 58
West Springfield 62, Justice High School 57
Northern holiday Classic=
Oscar Smith 63, Centreville 52
Northside Invitational Tournament=
Franklin County 78, Chatham 50
Liberty Christian 64, Christiansburg 40
Rockbridge County 51, Brookville 41
PCHS Holiday Classic=
Hickory 72, Hampton Christian 58
Perquimmans Christmas Tournament=
Currituck County, N.C. 81, Gateway Christian 42
Ram Hardwood Classic=
Orange County 43, Sherando 35
Skyline 77, Page County 63
Strasburg 53, Manassas Park 50
Stuarts Draft 91, East Hardy, W.Va. 47
Rock Holiday Classic=
Windermere Prep, Fla. 73, Riverside 72
Rockingham County Classic=
New Hanover County, N.C. 81, Tunstall 39
Skyline Classic=
Bishop Ireton 110, Tottenville, N.Y. 75
Southerner Holiday Classic=
Lee-Davis 58, Colonial Heights 43
Thomas Dale 52, Cosby 48
Tri-City Holiday Classic=
Hermitage 62, Hopewell 50
Varina 81, Prince George 57
Under Armour Torrey Pines Classic=
Bishop O’Connell 60, Desert Pines, Nev. 47
Warwick Tournament=
Norfolk Collegiate 82, Kempsville 69
Wright Automotive Holiday Tournament=
Steward School 68, Gateway, Pa. 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gretna 64, Bluestone 40
Highland Springs 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49
James Madison 49, C. H. Flowers, Md. 37
Jenkins, Ky. 54, J.I. Burton 32
Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Oxbridge Academy, Fla. 33
Person, N.C. 44, Halifax County 41
William Fleming 50, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 41
Alleghany Christmas Invitational=
Alleghany County, N.C. 46, Grayson County 32
Rural Retreat 41, West Wilkes, N.C. 40
Boo Williams=
Black=
Booker T. Washington 58, Midlothian 43
Deep Creek 51, Bayside 47
Gloucester 50, Surry County 26
Landstown 39, Heritage-Newport News 31
Blue=
Atlee 64, Lakeland 57
Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Jamestown 43
Grassfield 49, Norcom 46
Oscar Smith 64, Green Run 25
Bronze=
Bethel 45, Chancellor 34
Hanover 48, Colonial Forge 41
Salem 59, Kellam 42
Woodrow Wilson 73, King’s Fork High School 69
Gold=
Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 62, Norview 59
Princess Anne 74, Lake Taylor 68
Orange=
Highland-Monterey 63, Norfolk Academy 36
Shenandoah Valley Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 18
Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Life Christian 53
Red=
Armstrong 59, Amelia County 54
Caroline 46, Huguenot 36
Churchland 45, Tallwood 37
Middleburg Academy 38, Phoebus 30
Silver=
Hampton 69, St. Annes-Belfield 66
Menchville 75, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45
Pulaski County 56, Miller School 52
T.C. Williams 57, Potomac 36
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Albemarle 53, William Monroe 50, OT
Charlottesville 54, Harrisonburg 53
George Long Holiday Tournament=
Osbourn 34, Freedom (South Riding) 32
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Magna Vista 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34
Joe Cascio Tournament=
Mount Vernon 54, TJ-Alexandria 34
Potomac School 55, Falls Church 43
Woodgrove 64, Park View-Sterling 28
Knights’ Winter Classic=
Brookville 44, Salem 43
E.C. Glass 48, Liberty Christian 36
Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 45
Lady Knights’ Classic=
James River-Midlothian 38, Thomas Dale 25
Massaponax 74, Riverbend 32
Matoaca 48, Manchester 41
West Springfield 51, Glen Allen 48
Lafayette Holiday Hoops=
Championship=
Great Bridge 48, Centreville 44, OT
Lloyd C Bird Tournament=
Lloyd Bird 55, Freedom (PWC) 41
Trinity Episcopal 76, Urbana, Md. 60
Oakton Holiday Classic=
James Robinson 57, Holy Child, Md. 55
John Champe 48, Annandale 37
Justice High School 41, Stafford 36
South County 57, Patriot 45
Yorktown 50, Lake Braddock 45
St. Gertrude Christmas Tournament=
Central Virginia Home School 46, St. Gertrude 41
The Southerner Holiday Classic=
Colonial Heights 52, Lee-Davis 38
