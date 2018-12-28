Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Baltimore Poly, Md. 54, Granby 44 Briar Woods 60, TJ-Alexandria 40 East Rockingham 80, Madison County 43 First Colonial 75, Great Bridge 69, OT Frank Cox 71, Hickory 33 George Wythe-Wytheville 82,…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly, Md. 54, Granby 44
Briar Woods 60, TJ-Alexandria 40
East Rockingham 80, Madison County 43
First Colonial 75, Great Bridge 69, OT
Frank Cox 71, Hickory 33
George Wythe-Wytheville 82, Marion 49
Graham 59, Alleghany County, N.C. 38
Kellam 74, Warhill 39
Landstown 59, Oxford Webb, N.C. 54
Langley 50, Owen J Roberts, Pa. 43
Martinsville 63, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 58
Millbrook 51, GW-Danville 47
Millbrook 51, Washington, W.Va. 47
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Twin Springs 49
Wilson Memorial 84, Stuarts Draft 68
Wise, Md. 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 41
Arby’s Classic=
Union 65, Wasilla, Alaska 62
Wenonah, Ala. 69, Gate City 68
Beach Ball Classic=
Bishop O’Connell 84, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 59
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 59, Trinity Episcopal 52
Gerstell Academy, Md. 70, Benedictine 67
Miller School 53, Potomac School 46
Bethlehem Freedom Tournament=
W.T. Woodson 53, Dallas, Pa. 50
Cary Academy Holiday Tournament=
Grace Christian 56, Norfolk Academy 35
Clover Hill Holiday Hoops=
Amelia Academy 74, Banner Christian 59
Clover Hill Tournament=
Louisa 66, Clover Hill 54
Crossover Christmas Showcase=
Bethel 74, Jamestown 50
Booker T. Washington 58, Kecoughtan 51
Churchland 60, Phoebus 56
Lake Taylor 58, Hampton 39
Norcom 54, Menchville 50
Cumberland Tournament=
Cumberland 67, Nottoway 46
Prince Edward County 45, Monticello 43
Cyclone Classic=
Massaponax 65, Orange County 59
Stafford 42, Eastern View 41
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Charlottesville 67, Eastern Mennonite 64
Landon, Md. 57, Albemarle 55
West Potomac 68, Brooke Point 38
Western Albemarle 63, Kettle Run 61
Douglas Freeman Tournament=
Douglas Freeman 72, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50
James River-Midlothian 79, Hanover 63
Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=
Battlefield 61, Halifax County 41
Chantilly 66, Woodbridge 53
Fairfax 75, Brentsville 25
Oakton 62, Herndon 48
Falls Church Tournament=
Centreville 67, George Mason 48
Freedom (South Riding) 72, Dominion 66
Gar-Field 56, Mountain View 55
First community bank Tournament=
George Wythe-Richmond 82, Marion 49
Graham 59, Alleghany 38
Pulaski County 59, Fort Chiswell 55
Radford 60, Galax 15
Glory Days Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Bishop Ireton 61, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, OT
Friendly, Md. 75, C.D. Hylton 55
Semifinal=
Green Run 87, Mills Godwin 52
Lake Braddock 102, John Champe 93
Governor’s Challenge=
Kempsville 58, New Dorp, N.Y. 42
St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 75, Potomac 49
Bracket 2=
Consolation=
Walkersville, Md. 85, Indian River 79
Bracket 7=
Championship=
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 72, Arcadia 46
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=
Eastside 85, Berea, Ky. 52
Quarterfinal=
Central Wise 79, Honaker 63
J.I. Burton 79, Chilhowie 50
Richlands 66, Northwood 55
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Championship Semifinal=
Atlee 64, Pikesville, Md. 52
Henrico 69, Hermitage 49
Consolation Semifinal=
Monacan 80, Deep Run 61
T.C. Williams 96, Thomas Dale 75
James Monroe Tournament=
Armstrong 95, Spotsylvania 68
Courtland 84, Essex 66
James Monroe 55, Colgan 46
North Stafford 93, King George 55
Joseph A. Ellis Holiday Classic=
Surry County 53, Bruton 42
Championship=
Surry County 67, Peninsula Catholic 58
K-guard Holiday Classic=
Broadway 66, Lord Botetourt 42
Cave Spring 56, Floyd County 54
Jefferson Forest 55, Hidden Valley 43
William Fleming 71, Salem 52
Lafayette Holiday Tournament=
Heritage-Newport News 80, Chancellor 61
Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=
Caroline 71, Colonial Heights 66
Lee-Davis 80, Cosby 62
Mt Vernon Tournament=
Christ Chapel Academy 53, Justice 39
Mount Vernon 48, McDonough, Md. 38
St. John Paul the Great 65, Yorktown 53
Northside Invitational Tournament=
North Cross 49, William Byrd 33
Northside 108, Chatham 43
Roanoke Catholic 65, Franklin County 63
Rockbridge County 57, Blacksburg 52
Pasquotank Tournament=
Portsmouth Christian 52, Currituck County, N.C. 49
Ram Hardwood Classic=
Skyline 64, Page County 57
Strasburg 51, Luray 32
Tabb Tournament=
Poquoson 42, Gloucester 39
Tournament of Champions=
John Marshall 60, Johnson-Savannah, Ga. 53
Tri-City Holiday Classic=
Hopewell 67, Freedom (Woodbridge) 57
Petersburg 79, TJ-Richmond 68
Prince George 57, Carmel 38
St. Christopher’s 63, Salem-Va. Beach 45
Wakefield Tournament=
Colonial Forge 80, Annandale 58
Flint Hill 61, Hayfield 56
South County 56, Washington-Lee 45
Wakefield 62, West Springfield 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 45, Winston-Salem Atkins, N.C. 36
Central Virginia Home School 32, Steward School 30
E.C. Glass 46, Nelson County 36
Eastside 89, Holston 67
Hayfield 62, Westfield 47
Honaker 61, Chilhowie 32
Lord Botetourt 47, Cave Spring 25
Madison County 45, East Rockingham 44
Martinsville 93, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 46
Mills Godwin 49, Colgan 45
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Twin Springs 51
Patriot 61, Loudoun County 47
Pulaski County 47, West Stokes, N.C. 32
Riverbend 50, Glen Allen 40
South Lakes 46, Lake Braddock 39
St. Gertrude 61, Fredericksburg Homeschool 40
Tuscarora 65, James Robinson 59
Battle of the Border=
Salem 42, Grayson County 39
Boo Williams Christmas Classic=
Black Bracket=
Bayside 60, James Monroe 32
Landstown 64, Caroline 31
Midlothian 62, Gloucester 38
Salem-Va. Beach 54, Woodside 53
Blue Bracket=
Atlee 54, Heritage-Lynchburg 39
Bishop Sullivan 58, Phoebus 56
Churchland 48, Grassfield 34
St. John Paul the Great 62, Green Run 31
Bronze Bracket=
Bethel 62, Chancellor 49
Ocean Lakes 58, Miller School 55
St. Annes-Belfield 40, Woodrow Wilson 34
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 59, Norcom 27
Gold Bracket=
Lake Taylor 66, Central Bucks West, Pa. 29
Princess Anne 83, St. Mary’s, N.Y. 28
St. Francis Prep, N.Y. 44, Bishop Ireton 43
Red Bracket=
Armstrong 41, Lakeland 38
Middleburg Academy 55, Tallwood 50
Norfolk Academy 56, Amelia County 37
Smithfield 52, Kecoughtan 45
Silver Bracket=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 62, Colonial Forge 46
Hampton 59, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 50
Menchville 42, John Carroll, Md. 40
Norview 67, Medgar Evers, N.Y. 19
Chopticon Hoilday Tournament=
King George 58, Great Mills, Md. 44
Clover Hill Tournament=
Matoaca 63, Clover Hill 37
Colonial Basketball Invitational=
Jamestown 69, Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 53
Springfield Delco, Pa. 60, Oscar Smith 26
Cyclone Classic=
Eastern View 67, Orange County 33
Mountain View 54, Louisa 46
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Brooke Point 38, Albemarle 29
Charlottesville 44, Deep Run 36
Western Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 38
William Monroe 63, Monticello 32
Douglas Freeman Tournament=
Powhatan 59, Douglas Freeman 31
Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=
Edison 60, Flint Hill 32
Fairfax 59, George Mason 33
James Madison 52, Langley 35
John Marshall 52, Chantilly 44
Falls Church Tournament=
Falls Church 68, Lou. Eastern, Ky. 29
Mount Vernon 49, Gar-Field 36
West Potomac 67, Dominion 29
Gazette-Virginian Holiday Classic=
Person, N.C. 56, Gretna 46
Governor’s Challenge=
Bracket 2=
Championship=
Kempsville 53, Linganore, Md. 40
Greater Latrobe Tournament=
Greater Latrobe, Pa. 68, McLean 53
Lafayette Holiday Tournament=
Lafayette 40, Essex 23
Lafayette 72, Williamsburg Christian Academy 43
Mathews 51, TJ-Richmond 30
Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=
Colonial Heights 60, King William 39
Lee-Davis 41, North Stafford 28
Manassas Park Tournament=
Brentsville 46, Forest Park 31
Handley 40, C.D. Hylton 25
Kettle Run 52, Spotsylvania 51
Rappahannock County 56, Manassas Park 34
Mountain Ridge Tournament=
University, W.Va. 66, Alleghany 42
Ram Hardwood Classic=
Skyline 47, Page County 32
Strasburg 54, Luray 49
Rock Ridge Holiday Tournament=
South County 45, Wakefield 39
Thomas Dale Tournament=
James River-Midlothian 35, West Springfield 24
Manchester 53, Nansemond River 18
Riverbend 50, Glen Allen 40
Thomas Dale 53, Massaponax 38
Title IX Classic=
TPLS Christian 51, Highland-Warrenton 42
Title IX Tournament=
Osbourn 42, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 36
Westfield Tournament=
Battlefield 55, Blacksburg 33
