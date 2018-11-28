Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Battlefield 46, Potomac 44 Buffalo Gap 53, Harrisonburg 39 Carroll County 41, Pulaski County 26 Chatham 51, GW-Danville 48 Flint Hill 67, St. Catherine’s 23 Goochland 34, Douglas Freeman 17 Grassfield 41,…
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 46, Potomac 44
Buffalo Gap 53, Harrisonburg 39
Carroll County 41, Pulaski County 26
Chatham 51, GW-Danville 48
Flint Hill 67, St. Catherine’s 23
Goochland 34, Douglas Freeman 17
Grassfield 41, Perquimans, N.C. 37
Highland Springs 64, Meadowbrook 31
John Champe 56, Skyline 46
Ocean Lakes 47, Hampton 43
Osbourn 56, Gar-Field 23
Park View-South Hill 68, Sussex Central 49
Patrick County 64, Hidden Valley 44
Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 50
Pocomoke, Md. 39, Arcadia 28
Rockingham County, N.C. 51, Bassett 13
St. Gertrude 67, Veritas 35
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Colgan 27
Stuarts Draft 42, Monticello 35
Surry County 62, Appomattox Regional 15
Tazewell 49, Fort Chiswell 44
Trinity Episcopal 60, Highland-Warrenton 49
Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 48
West Point 43, Chincoteague 21
Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic=
Eastside 54, Holston 32
Virginia High 53, Castlewood 12
Riverheads Tournament=
Riverheads 40, Covington 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
J.I. Burton vs. Twin Valley, ppd. to Nov 28th.BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 69, Covington 40
Bassett 56, Rockingham County, N.C. 55
Battlefield 61, Potomac 55
Booker T. Washington 67, Norview 63
Cape Henry Collegiate 86, Williamsburg Christian Academy 57
Colonial Heights 67, Carver Academy 57
Floyd County 65, Patrick County 50
Fort Chiswell 89, Tazewell 74
GW-Danville 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 65
Grafton 58, Warhill 23
Grassfield 95, Perquimans, N.C. 30
Halifax County 60, Dan River 51
Hayfield 81, Osbourn Park 53
J.R. Tucker 48, Benedictine 46
James Madison 60, Herndon 29
Jamestown 70, Poquoson 56
John Marshall 67, Mount Vernon 42
Lake Braddock 78, Blue Ridge 77, OT
Martinsville 39, Liberty-Bedford 28
Mountain View 60, Massaponax 39
Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 23
Potomac School 35, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 33
Prince George 67, Atlee 49
Rockbridge County 57, Nelson County 45
St. Christopher’s 53, Christchurch 42
Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48
Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47
Stuarts Draft 85, Monticello 63
Trinity Episcopal 84, St. John Paul the Great 65
Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 50
West Point 64, Chincoteague 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lee High vs. Middlesboro, Ky., ppd.___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.